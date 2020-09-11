Get an Alienware deal in Dell UK's big gaming sale right now

Dell and Alienware having a gaming sale with laptop deals, gaming PC deals, and monitor discounts won't necessarily come as a surprise. However, getting massive chunks off said gear is always an excellent opportunity to grab hold of. And right now, we can do just that: there's saving galore across Dell's gaming deals, Alienware deals, and monitor deals. If you're on the lookout for something shiny and new before the madness of the winter sales period, then this might be the perfect opportunity for you.

With any sizeable tech investment, you'll want it to last a fair while and also cover you for more than just play - particularly in our new, working-from-home world. The good thing about these laptop deals and gaming PC deals is that Dell and Alienware machines are built to last. Their premium quality - while demanding a higher price tag - goes a long way to justify the investment.

Of the general gaming sale, we think the entry-level Dell G3 15 laptop is a great pick. This has a GTX 1660Ti graphics card, so the best of the non-ray tracing cards, a 9th-gen i7 Intel processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD+ 1TB HDD storage combo. It can be yours for £1,099 right now - that's a saving of £170.

If you want to up the power and ante, though, applying the discount code AW14 to one of Alienware's m17 R2 laptops could be the way to go. Here you can get an i7-10750H processor-powered machine that also has a Radeon RX5500M graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a gorgeous 17.3-inch for £1,590.14 after discount and the code.

And if you want a display for work and play, then this premium Alienware AW251HF screen will have you well covered for both and has a solid 80-quid discount on it right now. The speeds of 240Hz refresh and 1ms response will have games running and appearing as smooth as butter, while the overall picture quality and 25-inch size of the screen make it perfect for the home office too. It's now going for £349.99.

The main thing here might be to dive in and have a look around to see if anything catches your eye in particular, as there are price reductions all over the place. Plus, the 14% discount which can be applied to Alienware tech is simply attained by popping in AW14 at checkout. Nice.

Even if Amazon Prime Day 2020 does still happen this year, such discounts on premium gear might not be around the corner again soon.

Dell UK sale

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop | £1,268.99 £1,099 at Dell UK

A value-busting little gaming machine from Dell. The centerpiece is undoubtedly its Nvidia GTX 1660Ti graphics card, and it's supported well by 16GB of RAM, a dual SDD + HDD storage solution, and a 9th-gen i7 processor.View Deal

Alienware m17 R2 gaming laptop | £1,868.99 £1,590.14 at Dell UK

Get this price by using code AW14 at checkout.

The best use of your discount code is probably on the m17 variant of Alienware's famous laptop right now. Powered by an RX 5500M graphics card, a 10th-gen Intel processor, and 16GB of RAM, this has everything you need to enjoy games at excellent levels of play - and all of it can be projected on to its wonderful 17.3-inch screen.View Deal

Alienware AW251HF monitor | £429.68 £349.99 at Dell UK

This is a solid price for a premium gaming monitor. With speeds of 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time boasting its gaming credentials, this is still a great 25-inch monitor whatever you use it for other than play.View Deal

If you want to see your other options for gaming machines, check out take on the best gaming PCs going here and the best gaming laptops here. For the latest deals and bargain options, check out our gaming laptop deals and our cheap gaming PC deals pages too.