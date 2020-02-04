Get a cheap Xbox One X deal right now on bundles with big games

If you're on the hunt for a cheap Xbox One X deal, then these offerings at Best Buy and Amazon are low-key excellent, offering low-key awesome value. And low-key exceptionally tempting. While the end of last year did see the traditionally high price tag of Microsoft's premium console tumble and settle further down, the X's list price is still $500 so it's great to see console bundles down to these prices. And with some big-hitting games too.

The headline cheap Xbox bundle is the console with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order thrown in that is going for just $349.99. However, the greatness continues with other packages over at Amazon where you can also get the One X bundled with NBA 2K20 also for $349.99 or plump for the excellent and different Gear 5 Limited Edition bundle for the same, $349.99 price tag.

A great, genuinely low price for a premium console with new-ish games. Stunning value all around. On top of those essentials in the bundles, they all come with one month of Xbox Live Gold and a one month trial of Xbox Game Pass, the latter of which will give you access to hundreds of games across recent releases and the historic Xbox back catalog. And you can enjoy that in fabulous 4K resolutions and with the excellently vivid colors and contrasts through HDR.

The 4K and HDR glory that the Xbox One X offers is killer. It's the best way to enjoy a host of blockbuster games, particularly on one of the best gaming TVs.

If you want to see what's going on with the offers on both the premium home consoles from Sony and Microsoft at the moment, then head on over to our cheap PS4 Pro deals guide and our best Xbox One X deals guide right now.