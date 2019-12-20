Get a very cheap PlayStation Plus deal right now at $39 for 12 months

While you might have done your bigger gaming purchases in the recent Black Friday sales period, or stocked up for Christmas on hardware already, there's always time for a cheap PlayStation Plus deal as the cherry on top. And this here bargain offers incredible value on Sony's subscription service, saving you $20 percent on a year-long subscription to PS Plus. This is an easy and affordable way to get another full year of online gaming, cloud storage for your saves, exclusive discounts and more without breaking the bank. And let's not forgot the two free games you'll also receive each month, which really is the icing on the cake. You can pick this cheap PlayStation Plus deal up right now for just $39.59 at CDkeys.

Such a significant price drop definitely makes this a contender to be one of the best just-in-time for Christmas gifts you can get for yourself or for someone else. It is seriously good value. This is especially the case considering its necessity and wide range of benefits. It's also an easy purchase to make because you can always add a new PS Plus subscription on top of your existing months that you have in the tank already. Therefore, no matter how much you have now, your next instalment - 12 months in this case - will go right on top of that. Considering the full price year of the service for a year comes in at $60 - as much as a new game! - this cheap PS Plus deal is an easy buy.

Remember, a PS Plus deal isn't the only smaller purchase you can get now to augment your PlayStation experience: check out the latest prices on the best PS4 headsets and best PS4 external hard drives too, as they can be equally good, game changing PS4 accessories to add to your gear.

Don't forget to check out what the free PS Plus games for every month are. They'll be yours to play as long as you have an active subscription.