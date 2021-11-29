Get a ridiculous 45% off Descent: Legends of the Dark in Cyber Monday board game deals

You can currently save a hefty 45% on Descent: Legends of the Dark (our pick for board game of 2021) in today's Cyber Monday board game deals. That brings it down to $95.99 on Amazon instead of almost $175, which is pretty ridiculous so far as discounts go. In fact, that's the game's lowest price and a good way under its average of $140 or so.

As we mentioned in our Descent: Legends of the Dark preview, this is an inventive blend of video games and tabletop for something entirely unique. Indeed, Descent's clever use of in-app storytelling and progression snagged it the top spot for board games during this year's GamesRadar Hardware Awards. That makes such a massive saving in the Cyber Monday board game deals eye-catching to say the least, and we'd highly recommend giving it a go.

Leery of spending that much on a board game? It's worth pointing out that Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion has seen a significant reduction for the Cyber Monday board game deals as well - it's now $31.99 instead of $49.99 at Amazon.

Save 45% - This new edition of the Descent RPG is reinventing the game for today's tabletop, and it has hopes of knocking Gloomhaven off its perch. From what we've seen so far, it's got a good chance of doing so. That makes this discount well worth considering.



Save 36% - Want something a little cheaper? You can get the smaller, more focused version of Gloomhaven as part of the Cyber Monday board game deals. It's a great introduction to the franchise and an engrossing fantasy adventure that isn't going to break the bank.



Descent is perfect if you want a classic fantasy adventure without dipping into the best tabletop RPGs or Dungeons and Dragons books; thanks to a party you develop over time, a story that reacts to your decisions, and in-app dialogue choices, it's much more immersive than the best board games tend to be. The app also dictates which enemies will appear and what the 3D board should look like. Oh, and it deals with any number-crunching, removing most barriers to play. Basically? Descent: Legends of the Dark allows you to actually get on with having fun rather than consulting the rulebook every five minutes.

Just be warned, this thing is massive in literal size and figurative scope - it arrives in a huge box and is crammed with miniatures. Cardboard scenery is also included, allowing you to create a board with verticality and multiple levels.

