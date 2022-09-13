Get a new AnyCubic Kobra Go 3D printer for less than $200 with this limited deal

You can currently get your hands on an entry-level 3D printer for under $200 in the AnyCubic early-bird sale if you move quickly.

The new AnyCubic Kobra Go, a space-saving 3D printer that offers a large build volume in spite of its compact design, has been slashed by $30 until October 3 if you buy it via the AnyCubic website; to be precise, it's $189 right now (opens in new tab) instead of $219. Considering the fact that it's not actually out yet (it joins the best 3D printers on shelves this September 15), that's quite literally the cheapest price available on the machine right now.

While it's worth bearing in mind that you'll have to put together the AnyCubic Kobra Go yourself, the effort should be worthwhile: it's capable of printing faster than our current top choice, the AnyCubic Vyper. It also has self-leveling capabilities (which makes life a lot easier) and a spring steel magnetic build plate for easier model removal.

So, why buy this instead of a resin 3D printer? If you want something for larger items, cosplay, or terrain to suit the best tabletop RPGs (or perhaps even storage for board games), filament printers such as the AnyCubic Kobra Go will do the trick. They're usually a bit cheaper to run because the filament itself isn't too expensive, and there's less room for error here thanks to that self-leveling functionality. In our experience, it's an easier place to start.

(opens in new tab) AnyCubic Kobra Go | $219 $189 at AnyCubic (opens in new tab)

Offer lasts until October 3 - Along with self-leveling and a spring steel magnetic plate that you just bend to remove your model, the Kobra Go has a separate bowden extruder for faster printing of up to 10cm/s. It's got smart sensors for less filament waste as well, alongside the ability to resume printing even if the power goes off.



More 3D printer deals

