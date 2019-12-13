Get a free controller and case with this cheap Nintendo Switch deal

With Christmas fast approaching, a good, cheap Nintendo Switch deal is one of the most sought-after offers this holiday season - especially because it's perfect for Christmas family get-togethers. Who doesn't enjoy a family-wide Mario Kart tournament? It beats Monopoly, anyway.

Walmart's capitalizing on this with a bargain that's well worth your attention. Besides the console itself in Neon Blue/Red, it offers a free Ematic wired controller and a carry case for just $299 . That's a saving of $39.98 and pretty great value for money considering the fact that the system is normally $300 by itself. If you add $8 to the cost, you can also swap out the wired controller for a wireless one. Alternatively, you could always choose two wired controllers instead of a controller and case. The choice is yours.

Alright, so the bonus controllers may not be the best (they're certainly not as good as the excellent Pro Controller, now at its lowest price of $55 ). But getting an extra freebie that can be used for split-screen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and beyond isn't to be sniffed at. What's more, a carry case is essential when it comes to a console that's designed to be taken out and about. You'll want to keep your new purchase protected, and this is an inexpensive way to do it. In other words? You can't do much better when it comes to a cheap Nintendo Switch deal.

Cheap Nintendo Switch deal