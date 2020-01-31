Get a cheap gaming PC deal at Newegg today - save up to 15% on a great gaming machine

If you've been after a cheap gaming PC deal to take advantage of, then these desktop sales at Newegg may be right up your street. We know that if you tag the word 'gaming' onto any gaming tech it will, broadly speaking, boost the prices of gear and add a premium, but these two deals are pretty good value, getting you more than the minimum specs and for reasonable prices.

First up is an ASUS ROG Strix GL10DH gaming PC that boasts a Ryzen 7 3700X processor, an RTX 2060 Super graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $1,299.99. That's a decent saving of $150. And given the repute of the manufacturer, I think the value is pretty good (you get some solid information about motherboard and power supply here too that might be absent on other gaming PC listings). It's the processor that really marks out this machine as decent value and makes the whole configuration a seemingly-underrated collection of quality gear to get you enjoying the latest and greatest at high frame rates. And on a 1080p or 1440p resolution, no less.

If you want to keep your budget strictly below the $1,000 mark, then there's a good value option from SkyTech for $960.99 - not to be confused with apocalyptic Terminator-bringers SkyNet - instead which offers good bang for buck value, and also has a beefier GPU in the form of a 2070 Super card. More info on that below.

Keeping it below that $1,000-mark but boasting a 2070 Super graphics card is this SkyTech option. Here you'll get that card along with: an i5-9400F processor; 16GB RAM; and a 500GB SSD. You'll have to compromise on the processor a bit but it's still great value. This will also be a great frame rate giver and will happily do so at 1080-1440p resolutions.

Thinking about these prices for a bit will hopefully let them sink in as good value: these are good machines from reputable manufacturers, will both feature a warranty of some description, and you can tinker with the PCs in the future. The latter is a great thing to bear in mind as modifying and rebuilding gaming machines can be one of the most satisfying and fulfilling gaming experiences going.

