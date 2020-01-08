Get a cheap gaming laptop deal right now and save up to $400 on a Lenovo Legion machine

A cheap gaming laptop deal can feel more like hoping perpetually rather than waiting in expectation. Particularly out of the traditional sales times. However, there's some to be had if you snoop around a bit at the usual retailers, with quality price cuts on quality laptops. You'll always pay a bit of a premium for gaming laptops, because getting a portable powerhouse always take some engineering and design wizardry that is not as essential in desktop towers. Getting powerful components into a slim chassis, and offering a screen, keyboard and touch pad, and adequate ports in a wafer-thin machine is no mean feat. So when a genuinely good offer comes along, it's very much worth paying attention. And these from Walmart are great ones to look at right now. It's worth noting, right from the off, that Lenovo is definitely a trustworthy brand known for solid, subtle, and powerful machines: this is demonstrated by one of their models holding the number two position in our guide to the best gaming laptops.

The biggest saving of the two we've picked out also happens to be on one of the most capable at Walmart: you can save a massive $400 on the excellent Lenovo Legion Y545 gaming laptop, which is now down to $1,199. This is a great price for a Lenovo Legion gaming machine, offering a high bang-for-buck ratio. The headline specs of this machine are: an i7-9750H processor; an RTX 2060 graphics card; 16GB RAM; and a 512GB SSD. If you've been saving up for a portable machine that will get you ray tracing-fired gaming, or as a strong way into the world of PC and laptop gaming, this is one of the best routes for both.

If you can't quite stretch to that laptop, then for just over $1000 you can get another very capable Lenovo Legion laptop with slightly different specs, but one that still offers great value. There's a Y540 laptop with a 1660Ti graphics card - the top of the 16-series cards, and only a bit of a step below the 2060 (but no ray-tracing) - which is down $350 to $1,049 right now. Elsewhere in this machine you'll get same CPU as above and the same 16GB of RAM, but also a 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD storage combo thrown in too. This is great value for around the $1000 mark.

If you want to start off 2020 with a portable powerhouse-shaped bang, then this is a great opportunity to do so. You won't regret pulling the trigger on any of these. That RTX 2060 build is a particularly good one.

Want to see how these compare to the more static machines you can get? Check out our guide to the best gaming PCs here.