Get 50% off the Logitech G502, my favourite gaming mouse

The Logitech G502, in my opinion, is the best gaming mouse on the market. I've been using it for over two years now and it has yet to disappoint.

That's an exceptional deal for a mouse that's flirted with the top spot in our best gaming mouse guide for years. That's because it ticks the three criteria I look for in a gaming mouse: comfy to use for long periods, weighty and satisfying, and boasting lots of easy-to-reach programmable buttons.

I was happy when I got this bad boy for £70 a while ago, so for this absolute bargain of £35 / $40? You cannot go wrong. Find more info on this deal below, along with the details of another cracking Logitech mouse offer, which you'll want to look at even more if you're left-handed.

The Logitech G502 Hero is an outstanding mouse at an absolute bargain price this Black Friday. If you prefer your mouse to look subtle and non-gamer like then this won't be the choice for you, but if you prefer performance over aesthetics, this beaut offers 11 programmable buttons and a stonking 25,600 dpi thanks to a Logitech G hub software update.

Meanwhile for the UK crowd, the special edition of the same mouse is on offer. The main difference is the white accent flowing through the previously all-black design, but according to the Amazon reviews, it has a better braided cable too. Nevertheless, the saving is even greater, bringing it down to 56% off.

Even if weightier mice aren't your thing, the weights for the G502 come as an accessory that you can insert into the base. Thanks to it being part of the Logitech G range too, you can connect all your Logitech G products together with the G Hub software, if you have anything else in the line.

When it was released, it also only sported a 16,000 dpi. Still far higher than most people would ever need, but thanks to a post-launch update to the G Hub software, that has been increased to a staggering 25,600. Since there are 11 programmable buttons too, all easily accessed with your thumb or index finger, you can map plenty of abilities, grenades, and melee attacks to them in suitable games like Valorant, League of Legends, Overwatch, etc. This mouse will make your life a lot easier when playing PC video games.

Alternatively, if you want something even more recent, the fantastic Logitech G903 is on offer for 45% off. This is an ambidextrous mouse, so left-handed gamers who often feel hard done by with mice like the G502 not taking them into account will want to look into this. What's even better is that this one is wireless!

It's still a hefty £72, but that is brought down from £130. Unfortunately, this deal is UK only – if you're in the US, you only get $24 off the G903.