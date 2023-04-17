George R.R. Martin shares new details about upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has revealed some new details about HBO Max's upcoming Westeros-set spin-off in a new blog post (opens in new tab).

The new series, which has the working title A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, was announced during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of its new Max streaming service. It will follow the adventures of a knight, known as Dunk, and his squire, known as Egg – Martin says that the main characters' names, Dunk and Egg, were never going to appear in the title as it would sound "like a sitcom".

"HBO has given us a greenlight to film for a full season (not just a pilot), most likely of six episodes… though that is not set in stone, and won’t be until considerably later in the process," Martin wrote in his latest blog post. "To date I have written and published three novellas about Dunk & Egg… Our premiere season will be an adaptation of the first of the three published novellas, 'The Hedge Knight,' the tale of how Dunk & Egg first met during a tournament at Ashford Meadow. The pilot script is already written, and I think it’s terrific."

Ira Parker, who wrote House of the Dragon episode 4, penned the script. "There is no date set yet for the series premiere, or even for the show to begin shooting… but the writing is well underway."

Martin went on to say that he hopes that the other two novellas will be adapted into subsequent seasons, before admitting to a classic Martin case of over-commitment. "Then comes the hard part. Before we reach the end of the published stories, I will need to find time to write all the other Dunk & Egg novellas that I have planned," he added. "There are… gulp… more of them than I had once thought."

Considering he still has another Fire & Blood book to write (AKA the source material for House of the Dragon) and two more A Song of Ice and Fire novels to finish, we shall have to wait and see what becomes of Dunk and Egg…

Our next visit to Westeros will be for House of the Dragon season 2, which is currently in production. While we wait for the new season to arrive on our screens, check out our picks of the other best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.