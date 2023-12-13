George Clooney has the perfect response when asked about his Batman future

George Clooney humorously responded to a question about his Batman future.

“Oh yeah. Somehow there were not a lot of requests for me to reprise my role as Batman, I don’t know why," Clooney told The Hollywood Reporter when asked if his cameo in The Flash was a one-time thing.

The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, unites Batmans and Supermans from different eras throughout pop culture. Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne from Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns plays a significant role in the film, as Barry Allen finds himself in another timeline after trying to rewrite history and save his mother's life.

George Clooney's Batman, a one-time starring role in 1997's Batman & Robin, appears at the end of The Flash in a surprise cameo. In a scene at the end when Bruce Wayne steps out of the car, Barry expects it to Ben Affleck – who played the caped crusader for over a decade in the now-defunct DCEU. Instead, out walks Clooney, letting Barry and the audience know that the present-day timeline is still a little messed up. Because The Flash is said to reset the DCEU, making way for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU, some fans thought the cameo implied that Clooney would be the new Batman in the new DCU. This was quickly debunked by Gunn, who intends on casting a new Batman – and Robin – in the forthcoming movie The Brave and the Bold.

Batman & Robin, the fourth and final installment in the first Warner Bros. Batman franchise, saw Clooney take over for Val Kilmer. Though the film underperformed and was poorly reviewed by critics, it's since become a cult classic (and still has one of the best superhero movie soundtracks of all time).

Clooney's latest directorial project, The Boys in the Boat is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2023. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.