Genshin Impact looks stunning as an anime in this Sumeru teaser

Genshin Impact developer hoyoVerse has released a new promotional video for the game’s upcoming 3.0 update and it’s so beautiful, that it’s got us dreaming of an official anime adaptation.

The latest trailer, titled ' Sumeru promotional video (opens in new tab)', takes fans to the new Sumeru region and gives us another brief glimpse at the upcoming 3.0 update characters including Tighnari, Collei, Dori, Al Haitham, Cyno, Dehya, Nilou, Nahida, and more. You can see this dreamy promotional video for yourself below.

The trailer also features a cryptic quote read by Nahida voice actor Kimberley Anne Campbell, which reads: "Everything in this world runs in a loop. As for the truth, that's on you to find out. So no matter how strange or spooky things might look on the surface, maybe all they point to in the end is a small and simple secret. In the end, I'm just the Moon. The real Sun is long gone."

Despite not really giving us any new information about the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.0 update, what’s got everyone excited about this short trailer is just how glossy it looks. There’s no denying that hoyoVerse has taken inspiration from anime when developing many elements of Genshin Impact, but it’s these short promotional videos that has fans and newcomers alike wishing that there was an official Genshin Impact anime.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the latest goings on in Genshin Impact, here’s what you may have missed. Revealed on the same day as the Sumeru promotional video was released, it was announced that hoyoVerse will be hosting a Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream this week which will reveal "juicy details" about the upcoming update. Those who are eager to find out what’s coming to the game soon should tune into the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel on August 14.