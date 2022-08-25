Players are hunting Genshin Impact Dendroculus locations now that Sumeru has opened up with update 3.0, and we've also been busy tracking down these essential collectibles. Dendroculus can be traded in at Sumeru's Dendro Archon statues for valuable rewards including Constellation items for the Traveler, Sumeru Shrine of Depths Keys, and Primogems, so you'll want to collect them all.

We're still combing the Sumerian landscape to find all 100+ Dendroculi, some of which are tied to special areas unlocked through regional quests, but we've found and marked a few dozen which you can grab early on to unlock the first tier of Sumeru Archon rewards. For now, here's a quick primer to jump-start your Dendroculus hunt. Check back soon for a complete map of all of Sumeru's Dendroculus.

Genshin Impact Avidya Forest Dendroculus

(Image credit: Hoyoverse)

1 - When you first leave Collei and Tighnari's hut, grapple to the nearby anchor point and collect the Dendroculus hovering there

2 - Climb the big tree in the village and grab the Dendroculus at the top

3 - Look inside the hollow tree

4 - Use a Dendro ability on the rock wrapped in roots to raise it up and collect the Dendroculus underneath

5 - Fly under the bridge and grab the floating Dendroculus

6 - Use Electro to super-charge this mushroom and bounce on it to reach the Dendroculus

7 - Climb up and then fly under this stone bridge to get the floating Dendroculus

8 - Look inside the small cave at ground level

9 - This Dendroculus is also floating under the big stone bridge

10 - Floating above a bouncy mushroom near a Withering field

11 - Climb the mountain and look in the hut guarded by bandits

12 - Clear the Withering field and use Dendro on the rock wrapped in roots to raise it

13 - Climb up the large boulder

14 - Look inside the mossy cog under the wood arch

Genshin Impact Lokapala Forest Dendroculus

(Image credit: Hoyoverse)

1 - Floating in front of the waterfall

2 - Look under the large arch

3 - On top of this giant mushroom

4 - Scale the mountain, use Dendro on the nearby plant to spawn a grapple point, then grapple to the top of the umbrella at the peak

5 - On top of a large rock which you can reach by gliding from the previous Dendroculus

6 - Check the ground level underneath this giant mushroom

7 - Use the bouncy mushroom northwest of this giant mushroom to reach the Dendroculus up top

8 - This Dendroculus is in a cage of light atop a giant mushroom; use the nearby Dendrogranum seeds to hit the anchor points (with charged shots) forming the cage to expose the Dendroculus

9 - Look just underneath the cap of this giant mushroom; there's a grapple point that takes you right to this Dendroculus

10 - Look for a cave entrance just to the southwest of this marker, then make your way inside and climb the tall mushroom

Genshin Impact Sumeru Shrine of Depths locations

As you turn in Dendroculus, you'll receive Shrine of Depths Keys which can open small temples full of loot. Here's where you can find some of Sumeru's Shrines of Depths:

On the mountain of Chatrakam Cave north of Sumeru City (Image credit: Hoyoverse)