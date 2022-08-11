Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream will reveal "juicy" details this week

There'll also be special codes up for grabs

Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact will debut a special 3.0 livestream later this week on August 13.

Announced just earlier today by developer miHoYo, the special livestream will reveal brand new details about the forthcoming 3.0 update for Genshin Impact. The livestream, which will reveal "juicy" details of the new update as well as special redemption codes to use in Genshin Impact, is scheduled to take place later this week on Saturday, August 13.

The 3.0 update should be a significant one for Genshin Impact. There's been a lot of buzz around the game's online community for at least the past few months about the new expansion, especially as it'll see players venturing to the brand new Sumeru region, which is already enticing with stunning pre-release artwork and trailers.

Last month in July, miHoYo finally gave us concrete details on the 3.0 expansion for the first time, unveiling three new characters that would headline the update. There's the Avidya Forest Watcher Tighnari complete with extremely tall ears, Avidya Forest Ranger Trainee Collei, and the Sumeru-based merchant character Dori rounds out the trio.

In fact, details about the new 3.0 update leaked online earlier this year in June, but they were so dicey no one wanted to poke them with a barge pole. The leak claimed knowledge of several new characters from the update, as well as details of the new Dendro element, which is slated to be launched into Genshin Impact with the 3.0 update. Whatever the case, we'll find out more details later this week.

Check out our Genshin Impact characters tier list guide for a full look over the best and worst characters in the entire game. 

