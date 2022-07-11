Genshin Impact 3.0 characters officially revealed

Genshin Impact has unveiled three new characters for its upcoming 3.0 update.

Earlier today on July 11, miHoYo finally pulled back the curtain on some of the new faces we'll be meeting in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update. The first of these you can see just below, called Tighnari, supposedly an Avidya Forest Watcher, complete with some extremely tall ears.

"I brought back a specialty from the desert, two packs of honeyed dates, which helps to replenish your energy, whether in the morning or at night." —An anonymously source◆ Tighnari◆ Verdant Strider◆ Avidya Forest Watcher◆ Dendro◆ Vulpes Zerda

Next, there's Collei, seen just below. This is the second newcomer we'll be meeting in Genshin Impact's 3.0 update, and while Collei might well work alongside Tighnari as an Avidya Forest Ranger Trainee, we can also see from the caption below that she's good friend with long-time Genshin Impact mainstay Amber.

"Oh, you're going to Sumeru? Can you give my regards to Collei? Well... it's been so long, I wonder if her hair has grown out and if she's taller?" — Amber◆ Collei◆ Sprout of Rebirth◆ Avidya Forest Ranger Trainee◆ Dendro◆ Leptailurus Cervarius

Rounding out the trio of new characters gracing miHoYo's game is Dori, seen just below. Unlike the two aforementioned characters, Dori has now implicit link with the Avidya Forest, and instead functions entirely as a merchant based out of the Sumeru region in Genshin Impact.

"No matter how rare the experimental materials are, you can buy them from Dori. I don't know where she gets her goods from..." — Tighnari◆ Dori◆ Treasure of Dream Garden◆ Sumeru Merchant◆ Electro◆ Magicae Lucerna

These three new character reveals actually confirm a bit of leaked information from last month in June. At the time, Genshin Impact information surrounding update 3.0 was leaking online, specifically with regard to three new characters and their abilities, but the leaks were so dicey no one was willing to touch them.

Now though, we finally know that Tighnari, Collei, and Dori are in fact the characters arriving in the 3.0 update. However, we still don't have a release date for the major expansion, but back in early June, it was reported that the 3.0 expansion could be going into beta relatively soon.

