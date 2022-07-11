Genshin Impact 3.0 characters officially revealed

By published

There's three newcomers in update 3.0

Genshin Impact
(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact has unveiled three new characters for its upcoming 3.0 update.

Earlier today on July 11, miHoYo finally pulled back the curtain on some of the new faces we'll be meeting in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update. The first of these you can see just below, called Tighnari, supposedly an Avidya Forest Watcher, complete with some extremely tall ears. 

See more

Next, there's Collei, seen just below. This is the second newcomer we'll be meeting in Genshin Impact's 3.0 update, and while Collei might well work alongside Tighnari as an Avidya Forest Ranger Trainee, we can also see from the caption below that she's good friend with long-time Genshin Impact mainstay Amber.

See more

Rounding out the trio of new characters gracing miHoYo's game is Dori, seen just below. Unlike the two aforementioned characters, Dori has now implicit link with the Avidya Forest, and instead functions entirely as a merchant based out of the Sumeru region in Genshin Impact.

See more

These three new character reveals actually confirm a bit of leaked information from last month in June. At the time, Genshin Impact information surrounding update 3.0 was leaking online, specifically with regard to three new characters and their abilities, but the leaks were so dicey no one was willing to touch them.

Now though, we finally know that Tighnari, Collei, and Dori are in fact the characters arriving in the 3.0 update. However, we still don't have a release date for the major expansion, but back in early June, it was reported that the 3.0 expansion could be going into beta relatively soon

Check out our Genshin Impact character tier list for all the info you need on everyone who's currently in the game. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.