Genshin Impact Fane of Panjvahe Domain and Seelie puzzle guide

The Genshin Impact Fane of Panjvahe Domain isn’t hard to find, but it’s quite tricky to unlock. If you need some help solving the Fane of Panjvahe Seelie puzzle, or if you can use some tips to master the Domain’s combat challenge, you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s a full Genshin Impact Fane of Panjvahe Domain walkthrough, starting with the Domain puzzle and ending with the challenge itself.

While the Genshin Impact Wenut Tunnels and City of the Deceased Domain contains some Genshin Impact Sand Grease Pupa, this will earn you Primogems, resources and levelling stuff.

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact Fane of Panjvahe Domain rewards

The Fane of Panjvahe is a one-time Domain, so you can collect the following rewards only once, upon completing it for the first time:

Primogems x40

Adventure Experience x500

Dendro Sigils x5

Artifact: Timepiece of the Lost Path x1 (four-star Sands of Eon equipment piece)

(four-star Sands of Eon equipment piece) Talent Level-Up Material: Guide to Ingenuity x2

Hero’s Wit x2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x4

Mora x30.000

Genshin Impact Fane of Panjvahe Domain location

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The Fane of Panjvahe Domain is located in northwestern Sumeru, in a large wasteland called the Desert of Hadramaveth. Luckily, it’s situated above ground, which means that you can simply walk to this Domain entrance, no need to find hidden cave areas. The Teleport Waypoint to the southwest is the fastest way to get there (see picture).

How to unlock the Fane of Panjvahe Domain

How to unlock the Fane of Panjvahe Domain? Unfortunately, the Domain is buried in the sand, so we’ll have to solve a Domain puzzle to unlock it. In short, you need to guide two nearby Seelies back to the Domain entrance.

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The first one is easy; follow the path towards the west until you see a large Ruin Hunter (see picture). Defeat the Ruin Hunter (use elemental attacks rather than physical) after which you can guide the Seelie.

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

You’ll find the second Seelie in front of the Domain entrance, a little to the east, but you need to complete a puzzle before you can bring back the Seelie.

Fane of Panjvahe Domain Seelie puzzle

The Fane of Panjvahe Seelie puzzle consists of six stones, three in the middle and three on the outside. As you can see, they all show a blue, glowing symbol, but only the symbols on the three stones in the middle can change their shape.

Here’s what you need to do: hit a stone in the middle until it shows the same symbol as the stone behind it. Do the same for the other two stones in the middle, so that each of them matches with the stone behind them.

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

There’s a catch, however; if the Seelie floats past a stone, it changes the symbol. It’s therefore important to change to the correct symbol directly after the Seelie has passed. The correct order of locking in the symbols is clockwise, following the Seelie’s route.

If that sounds a bit complicated, take a look at the picture above: this pinpoints the best moment to hit the stone, just after the Seelie floats by.

Fane of Panjvahe Domain walkthrough

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Once you’ve unlocked the Fane of Panjvahe Domain, it’s time to head inside and complete a combat challenge. Here’s what to expect:

During the first wave, you need to defeat two Primal Constructs. Note that these enemies may turn invisible, which makes them hard to hit and greatly increases their resistance. Target the loose components dropped by the Primal Constructs while this state is active.

Note that these enemies may turn invisible, which makes them hard to hit and greatly increases their resistance. Target the loose components dropped by the Primal Constructs while this state is active. In the second round, defeat four Eremites . Remember that they’re human enemies, and therefore vulnerable to physical damage.

. Remember that they’re human enemies, and therefore vulnerable to physical damage. In the third wave: defeat three Primal Constructs again.

Wave four will put you against three more Eremites.

Congratulations, you’ve completed the Genshin Impact Fane of Panjvahe Domain! Be sure to grab the Precious Chest before leaving.