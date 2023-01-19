How to find the Genshin Impact Wenut Tunnels and unlock the City of the Deceased Domain

The Genshin Impact City of the Deceased Domain, accessed by the Wenut Tunnels is one of the new Version 3.4 Domains. It’s located in Sumeru, and as you would expect, it’s pretty well-hidden. So if you don’t want to wander around the desert hoping to find the entrance to the Wenut Tunnels by chance, this City of the Deceased location guide will help you out.

Of course, we’ll also show you the Domain rewards, as well as a full City of the Deceased walkthrough. Let’s go clear that Domain! It's worth noting that this is somewhere you'll need to access as well if you're on hunt for Genshin Impact Sand Grease Pupa. The Genshin Impact Fane of Panjvahe Domain is another new addition we've got covered as well if you want help with that one.

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

City of the Deceased Domain rewards

Let’s start with the reason why you should look for this Genshin Impact Domain: as a one-time challenge, the City of the Deceased has some excellent rewards. Here’s the full list:

Primogems x40

Adventure Experience x500

Dendro Sigils x5

Artifact: Legacy of the Desert Highborn x1 (four-star Circlet of Logos equipment piece)

(four-star Circlet of Logos equipment piece) Talent Level-Up Material: Guide to Praxis x2

Hero’s Wit x3

Mystic Enhancement Ore x5

Mora x40.000

Genshin Impact City of the Deceased location

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The City of the Deceased Domain location is in the Desert of Hadramaveth, the northwestern corner of Sumeru. The exact location is just north of the Sand of Al-Azif, inside the Wenut Tunnels. As that name suggests, the Domain is hidden in an underground cave area, so you won’t reach it by simply walking across the desert.

How to enter the Wenut Tunnels in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

There’s more than one entrance to the Wenut Tunnels, but we’ll show you the shortest route. First, use the Teleport Waypoint west of the Dunes of Steel, then walk to the northeast and drop down to the path below (follow the arrow in the picture). There’s a cave opening leading down into the Wenut Tunnels, towards the south.

Keep following this tunnel until you see a stone square on your left hand. This is actually the top of the City of the Deceased Domain, which is buried beneath the sand.

How to unlock the City of the Deceased Domain in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Next problem; how to raise the Domain above ground? The City of the Deceased Domain puzzle requires you to light every nearby torch. First, switch to a Pyro character and light the two torches on either side of the stone square. Next, turn around and go to the lower path, where you’ll find two more torches.

After lighting all four torches, interact with the square mechanism next to the Domain, which is the final step to unlocking it. Doing so will also spawn a Common Chest.

City of the Deceased Domain walkthrough

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Upon entering the Genshin Impact City of the Deceased Domain, here’s what you must do to complete it:

Follow the path and defeat the enemies you encounter. In the first larger room, defeating every opponent will spawn a Common Chest. Interact with the red mechanism to start a time trial. Use the Four-Leaf Sigils to pick up every orb. You only have one minute, but that should be plenty. You get a Common Chest as a reward. The next Domain trial is a timed combat challenge. Be ready to face two Hilichurls (Electro), two small slimes (Pyro) and one large Slime (Hydro) in the first round. After defeating them, the trial will throw the same enemies at you again, plus a larger Mitachurl. You gain an Exquisite Chest. Follow the path and defeat the minor enemies along the way until you reach another open room. The final combat challenge starts automatically: defeat three waves of Slimes and Fungi (including one large Shroom per wave). They come in all elemental types except Cryo and Anemo.

And that’s it! You’ve successfully completed the Genshin Impact City of the Deceased Domain. Don’t forget to open your Precious Chest before leaving.