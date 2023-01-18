Genshin Impact Sand Grease Pupa locations and farming route

Looking for Genshin Impact Sand Grease Pupa locations? The stone-like Sand Grease Pupa are a Sumeru Specialty added in Genshin Impact Version 3.4. And if you wish to ascend Alhaitham, this new material is a necessary item.

Finding every Sand Grease Pupa location on your own is quite difficult, so we’re here to help you out. If you follow the Sand Grease Pupa farming route below, you’ll have enough for the first few Alhaitham ascensions.

What are Genshin Impact Sand Grease Pupa? Sand Grease Pupa is a Sumeru local specialty, which means it’s exclusively found in the Sumeru region. What’s more, it only spawns in the northwestern corner of Sumeru, the area called the ‘Desert of Hadramaveth’. As for its function, Sand Grease Pupa is used for character Ascension. If you level a character to a certain threshold, such as level 20 or level 40, you need a certain amount of Ascension Materials to continue upgrading that character. At the moment of writing, the only character that needs Sand Grease Pupa is five-star Alhaitham.

How to find Genshin Impact Sand Grease Pupa locations

The Sand Grease Pupa are small, grey, pinecone-shaped husks that house Eel larvae. They’re found on the ground, usually next to rock formations. As husks, the Pupa are stationary items.

To make your search as easy as possible, follow the Sand Grease Pupa farming route below. If you visit every location, you will gain 74 Sand Grease Pupa in total.

Sand Grease Pupa, Desert of Hadramaveth South

For the first batch of Sand Grease Pupa locations, start at the Teleport Waypoint in the southwestern part of the Desert of Hadramaveth. The area is called ‘The Temples Forsaken’. Go to the locations below to find a total of 20 Sand Grease Pupa.

Sand Grease Pupa location (x2): Go up the cliffs and keep walking along the edge on the right, until you see the Sand Grease Pupa on the ground. Sand Grease Pupa location (x2): Walk to the other side of the cliff, where you’ll find two more Sand Grease Pupa at the foot of a small rock. Sand Grease Pupa location (x1): Walk a few paces south, where you’ll find the final Pupa in this area. It’s at the foot of a small rock again. Sand Grease Pupa location (x5): Go to the Teleport Waypoint directly northeast of the previous location, then use your glider to cross the ravine. The Sand Grease Pupa are next to the small ruin with the glowing orb on top. Sand Grease Pupa location (x2): A bit further northwest, in front of a rock formation. Sand Grease Pupa location (x2): Cross the road to the northeast, and you’ll see two more Pupa near another glowing orb. Sand Grease Pupa location (x4): Travel to the Teleport Waypoint southeast of Wadi Al-Majuj, then go east until you see a large stone building. Look for an old tree and some rocks in front of this ruin, where you’ll find four Sand Grease Pupa. Sand Grease Pupa location (x2): A bit further north, next to a single, pointy rock.

Sand Grease Pupa, Desert of Hadramaveth North

For the next Sand Grease Pupa locations, start at the Teleport Waypoint east of Wounded Shin Valley. You’ll find nine Sand Grease Pupa in this area.

Sand Grease Pupa location (x2): Climb the rocks to the east. The Sand Grease Pupa surround the old tree trunk in the middle. Sand Grease Pupa location (x3): Walk a bit further east to find three more. Sand Grease Pupa location (x2): Teleport east of the Sands of Three Canals, then glide down to the crossroads. Sand Grease Pupa location (x2): Follow the path south. The next Sand Grease Pupa location is next to the pointy rock on the right.

Sand Grease Pupa, Desert of Hadramaveth East

The Sand Grease Pupa locations in the eastern part of the Desert of Hadramaveth are harder to find, as most of them (except location number one) are below ground. You don’t need to complete any quests or puzzles to reach it though, and it’s good for 45 Sand Grease Pupa.