Genshin Impact Amakumo Fruit is one of the most important new materials in 2.1. If you were lucky enough to get Baal, the Raiden Shogun, from the Wish Banner, you need a large stack of Amakumo Fruit to Ascend her.

Currently, there’s no shop in Genshin Impact selling Amakumo Fruit, so you’ll have to go pick it yourself. Unfortunately, the Fruit is a tricky material to farm because of its close proximity to the dangerous Amakumo Peak. If you need a bit of help, here’s an overview of Genshin Impact Amakumo Fruit locations and the best way to visit them.

How to get Amakumo Fruit in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

If you’re wondering why you haven’t come across any Amakumo Fruit, it’s probably because you haven’t been to the new Inazuma islands yet. Amakumo Fruit is an Inazuma Local Specialty, meaning that it’s exclusively found in this region.

More precisely, Amakumo Fruit only grows on Seirai Island, which is located south of Narukami Island. After you first land in Inazuma and complete the Ritou Escape Plan questline, you can activate a Waverider boat and sail south until you reach it.

Once you’re on Seirai Island, it’s advisable to unlock the Statue of the Seven before you start your Amakumo Fruit hunt.

Every Amakumo Fruit location in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

This map shows every Amakumo Fruit location on Seirai Island. Amakumo Fruit usually appears in groups of two to six plants, so you’ll find several Amakumo Fruits for each red dot.

If the plant is there, but you don’t see a purple glow on top, it means the Amakumo Fruit hasn’t respawned yet. You should wait at least two (real-life) days before you revisit Amakumo Fruit locations.

Keep in mind that while some of these Amakumo Fruit locations are easy to reach, others are pretty deadly. We’ll go over the best ways to farm Amakumo below.

The easiest way to farm Amakumo Fruit in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

As you can see on the map, the great majority of Amakumo Fruit locations are found near Amakumo Peak. Unfortunately, this area is surrounded by an Electro field, causing continuous Electro damage and the constant risk of getting struck by lightning. In other words, your Amakumo Fruit search may end in a lot of character deaths.

There are two solutions to this problem. The easiest and fastest one is to simply start farming Amakumo Fruit further away from Amakumo Peak. You can visit the Amakumo Fruit locations on the smaller islands to the north or south. You’ll find an especially large supply of Amakumo Fruit on the large rock west of Fort Hiraumi (see location in the picture) and on the beaches to the east. You can easily get over a dozen Amakumo Fruit every two days by visiting these locations.

How to farm Amakumo Fruit on Amakumo Peak in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

If you want to gather Baal’s Ascension Material faster than that, you may prefer to solve the Amakumo Peak Electro issue first. Completing the Seirai Stormchasers World Quest will clear Seirai Island of the Electro storm. You’ll be able to farm Amakumo Fruit at your leisure, without having to be afraid of dying.

Furthermore, if you follow the Seirai Stormchasers World Quest, you will come across the Teleport Waypoint (it’s high up in the air, on a floating rock) which will make it easier to return to the Amakumo Fruit locations.

To start Seirai Stormchasers, just go near the Adventurer’s Guild in Inazuma City. It will pop up in your Journal automatically.

Good luck facing the Electro storm on Seirai Island! May your pockets be filled with Amakumo Fruit.

