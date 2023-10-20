Gen V episode 7 trailer teases another major The Boys cameo – and a very intriguing new Supe

Warning, this article contains minor spoilers from Gen V so far so proceed with caution.

Don’t switch off after the credits of the latest episode of Gen V as a new trailer is hidden right at the end – and the first look at episode 7 is explosive.

It features Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) delving deeper into what’s going on behind the scenes at Godolkin University, Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo) looking very worried in an ambulance, and someone with powers that look strikingly similar to Homelander’s laser-beam eyes. Just what is going on?

Well, we’re not getting too deep into spoiler territory here, but it’s fair to say the reveals at the end of episode 6 are going to have far-reaching consequences. And it seems it will impact the wider The Boys universe too as the teaser also finally reveals when we’ll see one of the previously announced cameos: Victoria Neuman.

After some clear shots of people campaigning for her presidential run, she makes a brief appearance, saying to blood-wielding Supe Marie: "You have two paths, you have to choose, you can’t have both." Just what that is about we don’t know yet, but it sounds pretty ominous.

There are two more episodes to go in Gen V, but at least we now know it’s also returning for a second season. Prime Video has renewed the show, and showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke have promised that "sophomore year is gonna be wild". They shared in a press release that it will feature “all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show."

For more on the show, check out some of our big theories on how Sam could rival Homelander, why Gen V might have shed light on Black Noir’s backstory, and just what is going on with that Alpaca.

We also have guides to: