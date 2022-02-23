Gears 5 dev working on multiple unannounced projects

Gears 5 developer The Coalition is working on several unannounced projects, according to an Xbox executive.

This news has come from a Twitter exchange between Xbox general manager Aaron Greenberg and fan account Xbox Studio. In the tweet, Greenberg praised The Coalition as the "masters of the Unreal Engine," as well as crucially revealing that the studio is currently working on several unannounced games.

Right now, there's zero indication as to what The Coalition could potentially be working on. Late last year in December, the studio helped Epic Games launch The Matrix Awakened, a tech demo preluding The Matrix Resurrections, and prior to that, the developer helped Splash Damage launch Gears Tactics in 2020.

The Coalition's last own game would appear to be Gears 5, which released back in September 2019. The last we heard from the studio itself was a rebuttal of a rumored Star Wars game in May 2021, as well as revealing that it'd shifted entirely to "next-gen development," but that we shouldn't expect any new games from the studio "for some time."

Aside from that, a leaker claimed late last year that Gears 6 is in development at The Coalition, and eyeing a launch between 2024 and 2025, while another claimed that the studio is developing a brand new IP. Considering the recent comments from Greenberg, both of those rumors could be true, as the developer seems to have multiple projects on the go at once. Then again, maybe The Coalition is once again helping other studios out with their games.

