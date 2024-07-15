Prime Day just started early - these are the 8 gaming deals I'd grab now

Prime Day doesn't begin until tomorrow, but nobody seems to have told whoever's in charge of the gaming deals. Some eye-catching bargains have already started to creep out from cover, and we're still hours away from the official start date.

I've been covering sales like Prime Day for a long time, and there are always gaming deals that test my resolve not to give in and buy all the shiny things. This year already looks good so far as discounts go, so I've gathered a handful that I think are particularly enticing.

For a better look at the sale as a whole, don't miss our guide to the full Prime Day gaming deals - it's regularly updated with all the latest offers.

MTG Fallout Scrappy Survivors Commander Deck | $60 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - I missed out on the Fallout crossover in Magic: The Gathering earlier this year, so have been keeping an eye out in case a discount on Commander decks ever appeared. Lo and behold, a reduction on the Dogmeat deck entered the ring ahead of Prime Day. This deck has only ever been a few dollars cheaper, and that was eight months ago - it's stubbornly hovered around the $56-mark ever since. As such, this is a pretty noteworthy offer.



Buy it if:

✅ You love Fallout

✅ You already play MTG

✅ Commander is your format



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're completely new to MTG

❌ You've always preferred the bad guys



Price check:

💲 Best Buy | $59.99

💲 Walmart | $44.99



⭐ UK price: £44.99 at Magic Madhouse

WD Black SN850X | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - I'm endlessly struggling for storage space on my PS5, so now I'm seriously considering an SSD. I've always resisted that temptation because they can be pretty spenny, but this Prime Day offer brings one of the most reliable options down to a reasonable level. It's not a record low price or anything, but seeing how poor SSD deals have been this year, it's probably the best I'll get until Black Friday.



Buy it if:

✅ You need more storage space

✅ You want very fast loading times

✅ 1TB is enough



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't need a heatsink

❌ You need more storage than 1TB



Price check:

💲 Best Buy | $103.99

💲 Walmart | $99.99



⭐ UK price: £129.99 £84.88 at Amazon

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS5) | $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - I've been a massive Prince of Persia fan since Sands of Time back in 2003, but I've yet to dive into the franchise's latest entry. This Prime Day deal presents my best opportunity, because it offers a return to the game's record low price. Buy it if:

✅ You're a fan of side-scrolling platformers

✅ You enjoy Metroidvanias

✅ You love a good puzzle Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a fully-3D world like Sands of Time



Price check:

💲 Best Buy | $49.99

💲 Walmart | $37.99



⭐ UK price: £44.99 £27.95 at Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (PC + Xbox) | $349.99 $272.50 at Amazon

Save $75 - My manager maintains that this is the best gaming headset you can get right now, bar none... and considering how they cover tech for a living, that's quite the recommendation. Because we've never seen this one go for less, maybe now is the time to dive in.



Buy it if:

✅ You want best-in-class sound

✅ You have a PC and a console

✅ You think wires are so last decade



Don't buy it if:

❌ You only play one platform

❌ You're happy with a cheap headset



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $329.95

💲 Best Buy | $349.99



⭐ UK: £329.99 £297 at Amazon

Mysterium | $54.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This isn't the lowest price I've ever seen on the ghostly tabletop whodunnit, but it's still enough money off to make me pay attention. I've been meaning to add this to my collection for ages, so maybe Prime Day is finally my chance.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a team game

✅ You like mysteries

✅ You enjoy spooky themes



Don't buy it if:

❌ You aren't a fan of 'thinky' games

❌ You're OK to wait for a better discount



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $34.99

💲 Best Buy | Out of stock



⭐ UK price: £38.99 £31.19 at Magic Madhouse

Razer Viper V2 Pro | $149.99 $98.99 at Amazon

Save $51 - I'm in the market for a new mouse that can replace my (beloved) old Naga Pro, and I always hear good things about the Viper V2 Pro (it's in our gaming mouse guide, after all). I've not seen it go for less before now, so Prime Day is clearly the time to strike.



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking for speed and precision

✅ You don't want anything heavy

✅ You play twitch shooters



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want on-the-fly FPI shifting

❌ You prefer an ergonomic shape



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $132

💲 Best Buy | $104.99



⭐ UK price: £149.99 £95.99 at Amazon

Super Mario RPG (Switch) | $59.99 $39.75 at Amazon

Save $20 - I missed Super Mario RPG when it first arrived years ago, so I'm not gonna be left out a second time now that the remake is here. Prime Day has given us an impressive reduction that is just a dollar or so off the game's lowest ever price.



Buy it if:

✅ You enjoy turn-based strategy

✅ You want something a bit different

✅ You missed the original release



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want standard Mario platforming

❌ You didn't enjoy the original



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $39.75

💲 Best Buy | $39.99



⭐ UK price: £49.99 £37.99 at Argos

Meta Quest 3 128GB | $499.99 $429.99 at Walmart

Save $70 - Yes, I know this isn't an Amazon Prime deal. But it just goes to show that you shouldn't ignore other retailers during the sale, as they normally get involved with big discounts of their own. This is also the lowest price our team of bargain-hunters has been able to find on the new and improved headset this week. Because I'm a huge fan of VR and am looking enviously at the Meta Quest 3-only games on the horizon (like Batman: Arkham Shadow), so this would be at the top of my list this Prime Day.



Buy it if:

✅ You want accessible VR

✅ You're OK with 12GB storage

✅ You're interested in mixed reality



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're happy with the Quest 2

❌ You're not convinced it isn't a fad



Price check:

💲 Best Buy | $449.99

💲 Amazon | Out of stock



⭐ UK price: £479.99 £429.99 at Very

