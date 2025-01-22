Xbox Developer Direct 2025: date, time, and where to stream the showcase

Xbox Developer Direct 2025 is nearly here, so you'll want to jot down the date, time, and where you can catch a stream of the show – be it YouTube, Twitch, or wherever you like to watch your live broadcasts.

As Microsoft previously revealed, we're getting in-depth looks from the developers themselves on the likes of Doom: The Dark Ages, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, South of Midnight, and a mystery new game. While rumors of an Oblivion remake are doing the rounds, Xbox marketing VP Aaron Greenberg has confirmed we're seeing a brand-new game, which may disappoint some and delight others. For now, you can speculate what that'll be.

Before all of that, though, you'll need the low-down of how to watch the Xbox Developer Direct 2025, from the day and time it kicks off to where you can catch a stream to watch it. For all of that, simply read on.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Xbox Developer Direct 2025 time

This year's Xbox Developer Direct 2025 kicks off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 23. While Microsoft hasn't confirmed how long this one is set to run for, these broadcasts typically last for 45 minutes, so we'd expect the same here.

Xbox Developer Direct 2025 stream – how can I watch it?

You can find a stream for Xbox Developer Direct 2025 on YouTube, Twitch, and more. As always, if you turn up 10 minutes early, you'll likely find a countdown to the broadcast already live, so get your snacks and turn up with some time to spare to ensure you don't miss anything.

And there you have it, everything you need to know to prepare for the Xbox Developer Direct 2025. A new Doom game is sure to grab attention, though you can't help but wonder what mystery game Xbox has up its sleeve.

Here are the best Xbox Series X games to experience on Microsoft's flagship console - we can only hope the showcase has something we'll be adding to that list real soon.