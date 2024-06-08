How to watch the PC Gaming Show – and what to expect

The summer bonanza of announcement showcases is here, and that means it's time for another PC Gaming Show to see what's in store for personal computer enthusiasts.

The PC Gaming Show is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a showcase featuring over 70 games, including behind-the-scenes studio visits and trailers from upcoming PC games. While plenty of those reveals are being left as a surprise, we do know that we're seeing an exclusive Killing Floor 3 gameplay trailer, new content coming to Escape from Tarkov, and much more.

Before all of that, you're getting a pre-show that'll reveal 10 of the biggest moments of PC Gaming's 'Golden Decade,' as decided by journalists, content creators, and industry favorites such as Baldur's Gate 3's Neil Newbon.

(Image credit: Tripwire Interactive)

How to watch the PC Gaming Show

You can watch the PC Gaming Show on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and more on June 9 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST. You've also got the option of localized subtitles in Korean, Japanese, Chinese, and more. The show is set to last for two hours, so make sure you come with snacks and drinks.

"We're just putting the finishing touches on the 10th-anniversary extravaganza, and with over 70 games showing off new content, we hope people have as much fun watching the show at home as we had making it," PC Gaming Show editorial director Jake Tucker says.

