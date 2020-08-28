Popular

Gamescom 2020 award winners: Cyberpunk 2077, Watch Dogs Legion, and more

By

The first awards are in with more to come

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The first set of Gamescom 2020 award winners were revealed at the Opening Night Live event, revealing the jury's top picks across seven categories of games.

The Gamescom award jury, which was assembled from both German and international game journalists, prominent YouTubers, and other experts, chose the award winners from three nominees in each category. Here's how the first set of winners shook out:

Best Action Adventure Game

Grounded, Microsoft
The Medium, Bloober Team
Winner: Watch Dogs Legion, Ubisoft

Best Action Game

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft
Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
Winner: Star Wars: Squadrons, Electronic Arts

Best Indie Game

Cris Tales, Modus Games
The Medium, Bloober Team
Winner: Curious Expedition 2, Maschinen-Mensch

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
Grounded, Microsoft
Winner: Tell Me Why, Microsoft

Best Multiplayer Game

Dual Universe, Novaquark Montreal
NBA 2K21, 2K
Winner: Operation: Tango, Clever Plays

Best Nintendo Switch Game

Black Book, Hypetrain Digital
Figment: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games
Winner: Little Nightmares 2, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Sony Playstation Game

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Activision
Winner: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED

Many more genre and platform categories will be revealed on August 30 at the Gamescom: Best of Show recap event. Here are the game awards still up for grabs.

  • Best Family Game
  • Best Ongoing Game
  • Best PC Game
  • Best Racing Game
  • Best Remaster
  • Best Role Playing Game
  • Best Simulation
  • Best Sports Game
  • Best Strategy Game
  • Most Original Game
  • Most Wanted Hardware/Technology

And here are the "consumer and gamescom global awards" which will also be revealed at the Best of Show event.

  • Best Announcement
  • Best Lineup
  • Best of gamescom
  • Best Presentation/Trailer
  • Best Show
  • Best Streamer
  • gamescom “Most Wanted”
  • HEART OF GAMING Award

See more of Gamescom's best by watching GR's own Future Games Show event today. 

Connor Sheridan
Connor has been doing news and feature things for GamesRadar+ since 2012, which is suddenly a long time ago. How on earth did that happen?