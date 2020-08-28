Gamescom 2020 award winners: Cyberpunk 2077, Watch Dogs Legion, and more

The first set of Gamescom 2020 award winners were revealed at the Opening Night Live event, revealing the jury's top picks across seven categories of games.
The Gamescom award jury, which was assembled from both German and international game journalists, prominent YouTubers, and other experts, chose the award winners from three nominees in each category. Here's how the first set of winners shook out:
Best Action Adventure Game
Grounded, Microsoft
The Medium, Bloober Team
Winner: Watch Dogs Legion, Ubisoft
Best Action Game
Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft
Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
Winner: Star Wars: Squadrons, Electronic Arts
Best Indie Game
Cris Tales, Modus Games
The Medium, Bloober Team
Winner: Curious Expedition 2, Maschinen-Mensch
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
Grounded, Microsoft
Winner: Tell Me Why, Microsoft
Best Multiplayer Game
Dual Universe, Novaquark Montreal
NBA 2K21, 2K
Winner: Operation: Tango, Clever Plays
Best Nintendo Switch Game
Black Book, Hypetrain Digital
Figment: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games
Winner: Little Nightmares 2, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Sony Playstation Game
Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Activision
Winner: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
Many more genre and platform categories will be revealed on August 30 at the Gamescom: Best of Show recap event. Here are the game awards still up for grabs.
- Best Family Game
- Best Ongoing Game
- Best PC Game
- Best Racing Game
- Best Remaster
- Best Role Playing Game
- Best Simulation
- Best Sports Game
- Best Strategy Game
- Most Original Game
- Most Wanted Hardware/Technology
And here are the "consumer and gamescom global awards" which will also be revealed at the Best of Show event.
- Best Announcement
- Best Lineup
- Best of gamescom
- Best Presentation/Trailer
- Best Show
- Best Streamer
- gamescom “Most Wanted”
- HEART OF GAMING Award
