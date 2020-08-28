Gamescom 2020 award winners: Cyberpunk 2077, Watch Dogs Legion, and more

The first set of Gamescom 2020 award winners were revealed at the Opening Night Live event, revealing the jury's top picks across seven categories of games.

The Gamescom award jury, which was assembled from both German and international game journalists, prominent YouTubers, and other experts, chose the award winners from three nominees in each category. Here's how the first set of winners shook out:

Best Action Adventure Game

Grounded, Microsoft

The Medium, Bloober Team

Winner: Watch Dogs Legion, Ubisoft

Best Action Game

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft

Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED

Winner: Star Wars: Squadrons, Electronic Arts

Best Indie Game

Cris Tales, Modus Games

The Medium, Bloober Team

Winner: Curious Expedition 2, Maschinen-Mensch

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED

Grounded, Microsoft

Winner: Tell Me Why, Microsoft

Best Multiplayer Game

Dual Universe, Novaquark Montreal

NBA 2K21, 2K

Winner: Operation: Tango, Clever Plays

Best Nintendo Switch Game

Black Book, Hypetrain Digital

Figment: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games

Winner: Little Nightmares 2, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Sony Playstation Game

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Activision

Winner: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED

Many more genre and platform categories will be revealed on August 30 at the Gamescom: Best of Show recap event. Here are the game awards still up for grabs.

Best Family Game

Best Ongoing Game

Best PC Game

Best Racing Game

Best Remaster

Best Role Playing Game

Best Simulation

Best Sports Game

Best Strategy Game

Most Original Game

Most Wanted Hardware/Technology

And here are the "consumer and gamescom global awards" which will also be revealed at the Best of Show event.

Best Announcement

Best Lineup

Best of gamescom

Best Presentation/Trailer

Best Show

Best Streamer

gamescom “Most Wanted”

HEART OF GAMING Award