You only have one more week to grab Marvel Spider-Man 2 for its lowest price yet

Sony has been running its annual Days of Play sale for a week now, and we’re already halfway through the event. That means you’ve only got a few more days to grab the best game deal of the bunch; a record-low price (and the first discount we’ve seen) on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

You’ll find the open-world superhero blockbuster available for $49.99 at Amazon right now (was $69.99), slashing a cool $20 off the MSRP. Not only is that the cheapest it’s ever been, but it’s also the first time Insomniac’s sequel has taken a discount in its entire life. This has been stuck at full price since its launch in October 2023 - so it’s been a long eight months for PS5 deals hunters.

That’s a significant amount of time for a game to go without savings. We typically see even bigger titles falling victim to PS5 deals well before this eight-month threshold, so today’s offer is a sigh of relief. Yes, Spider-Man 2 was previously available for free with the purchase of a PS5 Slim console, but this is the first time it’s dropped its price independently.

UK shoppers can also take advantage of record-low prices right now. While Spider-Man 2 has been trickling down in price over the last couple of months across the pond, it’s taken a larger drop down to £41.99 (was £69.99) at Amazon for Sony’s current sale.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Spider-Man 2 has just taken its first ever discount, dropping down to $49.99 for Sony’s Days of Play sale. That means you’re saving $20 at Amazon this week, but we’d move fast - this event comes to an end on June 12 and we don’t know where the price will go after that. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed earlier entries

✅ You like open-world games

✅ You like superhero combat Don't buy it if: ❌ You didn’t like the previous games Price Check: Walmart: $49.99 | Best Buy: $49.99 UK: £69.99 £41.99 at Amazon

Should you buy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

(Image credit: Sony)

If you enjoyed both the PS4 Spider-Man game and Miles Morales (or either) then you should absolutely buy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. However, even if you didn’t get on with the slightly story-heavy focus of the previous two entries we’d still recommend giving the latest instalment a try. This is a bigger game with more combat set-pieces, bigger fights, and more of a superhero skew than a storytelling one. Of course, you’re still getting a continuation of the wider narrative through here and, with both Peter and Miles at the forefront, those who have played through all of Insomniac’s entries are well served as well.

So what’s new? There are more combat options in play here, from deeper wall-crawler use to parry mechanics and enhanced stealth gameplay. We’ve also got Web Wings to help you glide over the streets of New York in style. The map itself expands beyond Manhattan, taking you over to Brooklyn and Queens to fit bigger and badder enemies. Doing all of that with two Spideys at your disposal makes for a fairly new experience, even if you’re still getting all that classic comic book action.

