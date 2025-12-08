Lords of the End Times will give Nagash "the podium that he deserves," says Total War: Warhammer 3 devs, but don't expect your campaign to survive the Great Necromancer's arrival

Confession: I'm not a consistent person. My colleagues regularly have to remind me to update our schedule – refusing to simply read my mind – and I am notoriously hard to align plans with. But across years-worth of interviews with Total War developer Creative Assembly, I've asked the same question for years: Nagash when?

The legendary necromancer holds a special place in Warhammer's Old World, partly thanks to all the times he's tried to end it, and his omission from the Total War: Warhammer trilogy has been notable. Creative Assembly's hesitation to add Nagash has always been a matter of power: how do you introduce one of the strongest entities in the universe and not break… everything?

Now, the studio has an answer: let it break. The Supreme Lord of Undeath is being added as one of four Legendary Lords in Total War: Warhammer 3's Lords of the End Times DLC, which is set to launch in summer 2026. Nagash will settle for nothing less than ending all life in the Old World, and will join Warhammer 3 alongside a number of apocalyptic scenarios inspired by the End Times that destroyed Games Workshop's original fantasy Warhammer setting.

It's the game's biggest DLC to date, and no player or faction will be spared from fighting to save (or destroy) a setting Creative Assembly has spent the last decade crafting. After watching Lord of the End Times' trailer in the developer's Horsham studio (and taking a moment to compose myself because it's Nagash), I sat down with Warhammer 3's senior game director Richard Aldridge and associate design director Sean MacDonald to discuss what may well be the trilogy's most ambitious update to date.

Bone Daddy blues

As the first necromancer, Nagash will hold sway over all undead factions in Warhammer 3. Playing Nagash will involve drawing his unliving mortarch lieutenants – many of them already powerful in-game Legendary Lords in their own right – under one banner, with a roster that combines all Tomb Kings, Vampire Counts, and Vampire Pirates' units with Nagash's own unique forces. Yet Nagash is freshly-revived at the beginning of his campaign, and will need to gain strength (some mortarchs take more convincing than others) to succeed in his ultimate goal of exterminating all life.

Importantly, both Aldridge and MacDonald are keen to stress that Nagash is much more than the factions he brings together. Rather than being designed as, say, a riff on how Vampire Counts or Tomb Kings work, Nagash's faction has been created from scratch – focused entirely on the necromancer and his journey, with his united roster of undead units complementing that rather than establishing its boundaries.

"For me, it feels like going back to some of the really old army books when [all undead factions] were just 'The Undead,'" says Aldridge. "That's very much where we start his faction. We're not looking to take elements from the other three and splice them together, we're going to start fresh and clean and give him the podium that he deserves."

However, Nagash poses an interesting design question: how strong is too strong? Lords of the End Times draws inspiration from Games Workshop's own End Times narrative, which canonically brought about the end of Warhammer Fantasy's original realm. As Macdonald points out, Nagash has reached the apex of his "uber-powerfulness" by then.

"We're not saying that he's necessarily going to come in at that full level," he adds. "Part of that is from a game design perspective. You want the sense of progression – if you come in at 100, then there's nowhere to go. So we want to make sure there is room for him to grow, and obviously his fantasy is that he will be incredibly powerful himself. But how his faction plays, balanced by what his campaign mechanics require him to do [...] It's early to say where exactly he'll land in the power streak, but we'll make sure he feels like Nagash."

The end is always near

Whether Nagash starts all-powerful or has to recover his strength post-resurrection, his reveal trailer paints an inevitable conclusion: the end of the world. That comes with the territory when you're drawing on the End Times, but Aldridge is keen to point out that it's not going to be an exact re-enactment of Games Workshop's apocalypse. "We're not trying to tell the definitive narrative that setting had," he explains. "We're just taking the great moments and paying homage to the characters and what makes them special in this setting – so Nagash's principle is trying to kill the world."