"We are so back": Marvel Rivals Season 5 trailer leaves fans excited for Rogue and Gambit's arrival, with many praising its X-Men '97 vibes – and what sounds to be the OG voice actors

A few days have passed since Marvel Rivals developer NetEase Games seemingly teased one of the most iconic X-Men couples, Rogue and Gambit – and now, with Season 5, their arrival to the free-to-play hero shooter has officially been cemented in a new trailer.

"Love is a Battlefield," as NetEase Games and Marvel's latest trailer is oh-so aptly dubbed, is the world's first look at what the next season is set to bring: X-Men heroes Rogue and Gambit – a power couple, to say the least. Furthermore, it sounds as though the original X-Men '97 actors behind the two characters, Lenore Zann and A.J. LoCascio, have joined the voice cast. Unsurprisingly, fans are thrilled by the new Season 5 teaser.

They're especially happy to see how true to the '97 designs – voices and all – the developers are being with Rogue and Gambit. "IT'S THE SAME VOICE ACTORS FROM X-MEN '97," as one player exclaims. "OMG I'M IN LOVE!" Another fan writes, "Usually, Marvel Rivals makes these characters look very unique, like Daredevil… but both of them basically look like their X-Men '97 selves. I love it."

Love is a Battlefield | Marvel Rivals Season 5 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Elsewhere in the comments, someone jokes, "We are so back, but we never left." Sadly, the trailer doesn't actually show Rogue and Gambit in combat, so their kit is still up in the air for now. It's likely Gambit will fire charged playing cards as projectiles, and fans have speculated that the hero couple could be best suited for either the Vanguard or Duelist roles – depending on the direction devs have chosen to take with them, of course.

Marvel Rivals Season 5 is set to arrive on November 14, as per the trailer, so mark your calendars. Usually, one of the two newly introduced seasonal heroes drops alongside the big update, while the second follows a few weeks or so down the line. There's no word on whether Rogue or Gambit will come to the shooter first just yet, however – but I know I'll personally be keeping my own fingers crossed for Rogue.

