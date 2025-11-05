Marvel Rivals seemingly teases one of the best X-Men power couples in obscured art that fans cracked in roughly 17 seconds

Marvel Rivals' extensive roster might be getting even hotter than it already is. That is, of course, if a new tease of Rogue and Gambit is to be believed. In response, fans are already on their knees shouting, "Please, please, please, please!" By fans, I do mean me.

The power couple of Marvel's mutants is thought to be joining the hero shooter thanks to a post from none other than developer NetEase.

The latest patch notes include a nearly monotone yellow image with two characters hidden to the point of being almost unrecognizable. Naturally, internet sleuths were quick to play around with the image's contrast until we could get a clearer view of the two mysterious figures. The result? Our first potential look at Rogue and Gambit's design in Marvel Rivals.

botched, but clearer look at rogue and gambit in #MarvelRivals https://t.co/gX8G2dDBNl pic.twitter.com/XXI3Twur9QNovember 5, 2025

NetEase has apparently given the couple variations of their most iconic designs. Rogue sports a cropped leather jacket, a mess of long curly hair, and her green and yellow suit. Gambit has his own leather trench, and a nice head of hair poking out of his weird pseudo-helmet thing. As a bonus, it looks like the two might even be on a date in the artwork, with Rogue seemingly holding up some food for Gambit.

We don't know from this art how exactly either hero would play in Marvel Rivals. There are arguments to be made for both being suitable for either the Vanguard or Duelist roles depending on the approach NetEase takes to their respective powerset. Gambit will likely rely on firing charged playing cards as projectiles, but I could see potential in giving him the ability to buff himself and the team through other applications of his kinetic conversion powers.

Rogue is a bigger question mark as it sounds like a tall order to implement a system by which she could steal powers from any other hero on the roster, even if it would be cool. While boring, NetEase could cast her as just another hero with super strength and the ability to fly. All that really matters is that they make the couple nauseatingly obsessed with each other.

All Marvel Rivals codes and how to redeem them