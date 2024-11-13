The First Descendant devs have "important news" for fans of the RPG shooter: "A decision has been made to add the much-requested 'Jiggle Physics'"

The peoples' voices have evidently been heard: jiggle physics are coming to The First Descendant , the free-to-play co-op RPG shooter from Nexon, which I admittedly assumed had jiggle physics already.

A member of The First Descendant development team broke the "important news" in a recent Discord Q&A, and in probably the funniest way possible. "Hello, it’s already past midnight in Korean time," a translated response from TFD_PD_Lee begins, immediately bringing those middle-of-the-night Nintendo Twitter announcements to mind.

"I had a busy day, so I’m just now checking into the Q&A channel. I may not be able to check in frequently tomorrow either, as I have a packed schedule starting early in the morning. However, I wanted to share some important news, so I decided to come online late tonight.

"After a lengthy discussion with the AD today, a decision has been made to add the much-requested 'Jiggle Physics.' This was decided only a short while ago, so the details of when and how it will be implemented in the game are yet to be finalized and will be shared in future updates. I hope this will be a pleasant surprise for our dear successors who have been waiting for it."

There is something about a statement very formally announcing that "a decision has been made" to add jiggle physics that just makes me laugh. Bear in mind, this news comes on the heels of a more revealing version of a battle nun outfit in The First Descendant, so it's pretty clear that the game is only getting hornier with time. (Official but NSFW art linked here .) Adding to the fact that this was evidently "much-requested," the response on Discord and Reddit shows that some players are plenty pleased with this direction.

There was other, less jiggly info in that Q&A session, too. The Descendant Luna is "scheduled for a rework in Season 2," for example, and there have been early discussions about "adding a higher-quality option above Ultra" for folks with premium hardware. These details, however, were secondary.

"We gathered to review and discuss the feedback and opinions shared here on the Q&A channel," TFD_PD_Lee said elsewhere. "Topics we covered included server latency issues during matchmaking, jiggle physics, skin creation and events, and the importance of maintaining consistent communication beyond Season 2, among many others. As a result, we’ve prioritized sharing the update on the decision regarding jiggle physics with you first."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors