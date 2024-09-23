Noted Warhammer sicko Henry Cavill is loving Space Marine 2, and like many players can't beat it on the highest difficulty – "which I love"

Self-professed Warhammer sicko Henry Cavill is unsurprisingly really enjoying his time with Space Marine 2. In fact, he loves it so much he had to post about it on Instagram from his desk chair with off-screen gameplay centered.

Cavill's caption reads: "Seriously, though, they've done pretty well eh? I couldn't complete the campaign on Angel of Death by myself (or at least didn't have patience to complete by myself!) which I love! Loving the PvP and am really looking forward to it growing and expanding - It has real potential to be absolutely awesome! Disclaimer: I know nothing about game development so the kind of dreams I have may be rather difficult to implement!" (Our Space Marine 2 tips will help you tackle the notoriously punishing higher difficulties.)

Luckily, there's a roadmap for Space Marine 2 showing plans to bring plenty of PvP options and additional operations and weapons. If he hasn't seen it already, somebody please tell Cavill the developers are already on it and he has plenty to look forward to. The game has been such a runaway success that developer Saber Interactive is already eyeing DLC and sequel ideas.

Ignoring the good dog sprawled out in the background of Cavill's photo, eagle-eyed viewers noticed the bottom-right corner of the photo features a copy of book two of The Horus Heresy, a military space opera series spanning over 55 entries and set in the Warhammer 40,000 world. Cavill is living in his perfect world, neck-deep in a series he has professed his love for plenty of times prior. He's even called leading the Warhammer television adaption the "greatest privilege" of his career.

