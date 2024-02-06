Forget The Witcher and Superman, Henry Cavill says leading the Warhammer adaptation is the "greatest privilege" of his career

Self-proclaimed nerd Henry Cavill has made his dreams a reality with the upcoming adaptation of popular RPG Warhammer 40k, so much so he is calling the show the “greatest privilege of his career.”

In an interview with Josh Horowitz , Cavill touched on the Prime Video project, which he will both produce and star in. "It is the greatest privilege of my professional career to have this opportunity," said the Argylle star of Warhammer 40,000, "I can't say too much, again it's early days still, but to have this opportunity to bring it to the screen and be at the tiller so it can be faithful, is key to me.”

That is quite the statement considering that Cavill is no stranger to big-budget projects that bring beloved characters to life such as Geralt in The Witcher and Superman in Man of Steel . But his love for Workshop’s Warhammer 40k, a tabletop miniature wargame set in a dystopian science-fantasy universe known for its dark themes and extensive lore, is clearly immense. Not long after the project was announced in December 2022 , he made his departure from both of those franchises .

Later in the interview, Cavill delved into what the project means to him personally as a lifelong fan of the game. "This is the stuff I've been dealing with since I was a kid. This is the stuff I spend my free time daydreaming about, as an adult as well”, said Cavill, “And I get to bring it into life. And there is no greater reason that I joined the industry than doing something like this, and I'm very happy to be here." Sounds like a dream come true!

Warhammer 40,000 does not yet have a release date. For more on Prime Video, check out the best Amazon shows and the best Amazon movies to watch right now.