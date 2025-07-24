"Is she naked?": Fantastic 4 Invisible Woman actor Vanessa Kirby reacts to Marvel Rivals skins, threatens film audience with a good time and says "watch out for the sequel"

Maybe you play Marvel Rivals for the challenge, or for your friends, but there are many other people that play the hero shooter for Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, and her very visible curves, including the cast of the new Fantastic Four movie, who streamer Loserfruit gave a tour of the game in a new video.

Loserfruit immediately gets the actors into the deep end: she shows Invisible Woman actress Vanessa Kirby Sue Storm's infamous Malice skin, an infinitely popular strappy, black thing that covers her face, hands, and little else.

Impressed with Marvel Rivals', you know, assets, Kirby snaps her fingers and says, "Thank you. This is my favorite bit of her as well."

"Watch out, like I said, for the sequel," she says threateningly.

"Costume designer, take note," solemnly says The Last of Us and Mister Fantastic actor Pedro Pascal, frowning a bit like he's wondering if his superhero could rock a pair of thigh-highs, too.

Kirby is a bit more surprised when Loserfruit guides her through actual Marvel Rivals gameplay, however, and when the Invisible Woman actually turns beach-blue invisible, Kirby wonders: "Is she naked?"

Loserfruit reassures her that Sue isn't naked, she's just invisible, but then Kirby gets stuck behind a row of bushes and forgets about it. Later, after spending enough time staring at Sue's ass with Fantastic Four castmates Pascal and Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn, the Human Torch, Kirby comes around, deciding Sue is the "coolest" character in Marvel Rivals.

"I'm in love," says Pascal.

"Yeah, babes. You two like this view?" Kirby asks compassionately.

"Yeah, I like the view," responds Quinn, and Sue Storm's bank account suddenly triples.

MCU boss Kevin Feige says his son "feigned interest in a supportive way" until he started playing Marvel Rivals: "Suddenly, he was asking me to tell him more about Hela."