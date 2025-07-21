MCU boss Kevin Feige says his son "feigned interest in a supportive way" until he started playing Marvel Rivals: "Suddenly, he was asking me to tell him more about Hela"

Simply being the head of the Marvel Cinematic Universe does not guarantee that your kids will be into superheroes. Kevin Feige says it wasn't the nearly 40 movies that the MCU has produced that got his own son into Marvel - instead, he thanks Marvel Rivals for sparking that interest.

Speaking with reporters last week, Feige says his son only "feigned interest in a supportive way" for the MCU, as The Wrap reports. Then he started playing Marvel Rivals. "Suddenly, he was asking me to tell him more about Hela," Feige says. "Tell him more about The Punisher and these other characters. And then he started seeking them out in the shows."

I suppose everyone eventually reaches an age where they want to know more about Hela, but more to the point, Feige says that Marvel's ability to introduce itself to new fans through different types of media is one of the brand's biggest strengths.

"In 2021, on Spidey and His Amazing Friends,'" Feige said, referring to preschooler-focused animated series, "the Green Goblin was making evil snowmen who were throwing snowballs at Spider-Man. At the same time, on the big screen, he’s killing Aunt Mae."

Feige has had a lot to say in recent days, explaining that Marvel is "working on the next three [phases] right now" and that "we're already well into development of the next saga." Perhaps most interestingly, despite Oscar wins and over $30 billion at the box office, Feige says he has "never been satisfied" with any Marvel movie he has released.

