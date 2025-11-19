I tried an Arc Raiders community tip for hunting blueprints after 40 hours of next to nothing, and I found my most-wanted blueprint almost immediately

Figuring out how to get blueprints in Arc Raiders has been a monkey on my back for 45 hours now. Almost all of the very few blueprints I've unlocked were obtained in my first few hours with the game, many of them dished out via quests like a crane game operator just handing you a prize after watching you angrily blow $30 in quarters. The last blueprint I found for myself was a green weapon stock, and that dopamine hit harder than a three-day weekend. Imagine a new gun. Ever since, I've left no stone unturned, no drawer unsearched, and no body unlooted, but I've been coming up empty. At this rate, my crafting bench family won't survive the winter.

Desperate for new blueprints, I turned to the greatest vault of totally-true information on the internet: Reddit. It's fun – and, I'm told, part of my job – to keep tabs on the communities of games that explode the way Arc Raiders has. Enough monkeys will produce Shakespeare, and enough gamers in a competitive multiplayer environment will produce some of the best improv you'll ever read. In my monitoring, between stealth kills and jolly cooperation and people complaining about PvP in their PvP game, a curious pattern began to emerge. Once, then twice, then too many times for me to in good conscience ignore, somebody claimed to have bagged a boatload of blueprints in the exact same way.

The golden ticket, these whisperers whispered, was to load up a night raid and hit up a residential area – the apartments in Dam Battlegrounds, for example, or the village in Blue Gate. By luck or by obscured game logic, these places were said – with the enthusiasm of an old wives' tale – to hold more blueprints than normal. My normal has been next to nothing, so any blueprints would be a step up. (This is one of the Arc Raiders economy's biggest problems, in my opinion, especially since you lose your blueprints on the Expedition prestige.)