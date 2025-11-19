Among millions of Arc Raiders, Embark says 117 legendary players "somehow downed themselves" with rocks in the Breaking New Ground community event

Embark Studios have released the stats on the latest Arc Raiders community event called Breaking New Ground. Out of the millions of players who took part in the event, 117 somehow managed to knock themselves out by throwing rocks.

Volcanic Rocks are items that occasionally spawn in Arc Raiders, and players can throw them to deal damage. However, they can also bounce back or land on players when thrown directly upwards. This naturally means that you can end up downed by your own rock.

Congrats to every Raider who staked their claim on Stella Montis last week! 🏔️The tunnels that awaited at the end of the Breaking New Ground project were cold and unforgiving, here's how the action played out: pic.twitter.com/NzH9orgtI6November 19, 2025

As soon as the stat was released, players took to social media to figure out how anyone could down themselves with a rock, let alone 117 people. However, soon people started admitting to their own in-game failures.