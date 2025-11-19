Arc Raiders player crowns themselves the "engineer of chaos," makes new Stella Montis map as evil as possible: "People spawning late were trapped in a maze I built, screaming"

Not seven full days out from Stella Montis being available in Arc Raiders, and players are already getting up to no good. The new map's a more claustrophobic addition to the extraction shooter, prompting one fan to become an agent of chaos using barricades to block various doors across the area.

An ominously empty abandoned base burrowed deep in a mountain, Stella Montis condenses rounds of Arc Raiders into frenzied scurrying through hallways to find loot and get to extraction. Reddit user luvast0 decided to play around with the anxious energy by barricading all the doors they encountered, locking their various opponents in or out of other rooms and escape routes.

"I wanted to see if Arc Raiders' barricade system could be weaponized for pure psychological warfare, and oh my God, it can," they state in a Reddit post (thanks, PCGamer). "People spawning late were trapped in a maze I built, screaming, complaining, and actively looking for me."