Helldivers 2's review-bomb cape might not exist after all, even though the game's director teased it weeks ago

After much anticipation, and even excitement from Arrowhead's itself, the Helldivers 2 review bomb cape might not exist after all.

If you're unfamiliar with the cape proposition, it came about after Helldivers 2 was review-bombed on Steam in the wake of Sony's incredibly unpopular PSN account linking mandate. Steam lets users view recent reviews in bar graph form, and so all the overwhelmingly negative user verdicts stacked up in a nice line, which players then proposed should be immortalized as an in-game cape.

Arrowhead's devs were pretty game for whole concept - even Helldivers 2's own director teased something earlier this month that looked strikingly similar to the review-bomb cape that players had proposed. However, it now looks like the entire thing might have been slightly blown out of proportion, and Arrowhead isn't working on the cape after all.

"No, its existence or hypothetical delivery is veiled in clouds," Arrowhead community manager Twinbeard stated in the Helldivers 2 Discord, responding to a query about whether the review-bomb cape was actually a reality for the shooter. "Some say it was spotted on a distant rock on Vernen Wells, while some say it was never made in the first place."

That's a pretty ambiguous message to deliver to a player base, and it's one that won't really help players deduce whether the review-bomb cape is actually coming to Helldivers 2, or not. There's probably a lot of players out there still desperately hoping for the much-wanted cape.

