Helldivers 2's Democracy Space Station may have been dominating our Major Orders for the last month, but Arrowhead still isn't "going into the details" on it yet

Helldivers 2 players may have been contributing to the construction of the Democracy Space Station for over a month now, but Arrowhead still isn't ready to reveal all about what it'll have to offer.

Last month, the first in a series of Major Orders to construct the space station (the DSS) began, with the promise of it becoming a "powerful strategic tool for reshaping the Galactic Map" which could ultimately "change the course of the war." Since then, Super Earth's finest have contributed plenty to it, including liberating and defending a mining base to produce a crucial alloy and establishing a Terminid Research Preserve , so it'd be understandable if you were wondering just how far away it was from being finished. After all, it apparently entered the "first of four construction phases" when the Helldivers selected its location in late September.

However, based on a new comment from community manager Thomas 'Twinbeard' Petersson, it sounds like things still aren't ready to be unveiled. "We're not going into the details on the DSS yet," Petersson writes in the Helldivers 2 Discord server, responding to one fan asking about if we'll actually be able to enter the space station when it's done. "What I can say is that it will most likely change and evolve over time, just as the game does with content, changes to the galactic map etc."

Evolving over time is something that Helldivers 2 does very well, and Petersson says "the ability to tweak, add, remove continuously according to demand, wishes, resources, hopes and dreams" is "one of the best things" about live service games. So, what the DSS starts off as might not be what it is forever.

Clearly, we'll just have to be patient for a while longer. Our current Major Order tasks us with either creating a defensive buffer zone around the DSS or defending the Terminid Research Preserve , so depending on how that goes could influence its progress in one way or another, although the outcome of leaving either vulnerable sounds like it could be an issue. Let's hope that galactic game master Joel doesn't have any nasty surprises in store.

