Helldivers 2 Major Order threatens players with a delay: you took Claorell and the bots didn't like that, so defend it for 3 days or your space station gets pushed back

In Helldivers 2 's latest Major Order, high command confirms that the "peaceful and righteous liberation" of planet Claorell was a success. The thing is, the Automatons still haven't gotten the message and are trying to snatch it back, so your new job is to fend off three big Automaton attacks over the next three days on Claorell. The kicker is that you'd better hold the planet and the Deep Mantle Forge Complex we need for our new Democracy Space Station, otherwise the DSS "will be delayed."

"Any unnecessary delay risks its discovery and attack; already, the Ministry of Truth has identified multiple Automaton cyberattacks on DSS-related servers," the Major Order reads. "They do not appear to have discovered the project's nature or location yet – but it is only a matter of time."

This is the first time in the ongoing DSS narrative arc that a Major Order has immediately doubled up on a planet, throwing players a bit of a twist. Great, now do it again, high command seems to say. It's currently unclear whether this second Claorell order will count as one of the four construction phases laid out previously, or if these two orders will collectively function as one phase.

The threat of a construction delay also crystallizes what these Major Orders are all about: assembling a new card to play in the Galactic War piece by piece, with Claorell contributing a crucial new metal alloy evidently needed for the DSS hull. Once the DSS is online, the devs promise to let players literally fight with democracy through a "cutting-edge voting system."

Perhaps more importantly, this Major Order hints that a significantly larger Automaton assault could be coming. Once the bots realize what we're building and where, they'll likely throw everything they've got at it, which ought to make for some dicey drama in the days and weeks ahead. For now, you've got just under 72 hours to pick out a nice spot on Claorell, set up camp, and get comfy.

