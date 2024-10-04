Helldivers 2 devs move to prevent another "Accountgate" as Steam asks players to accept PlayStation EULA following new law on digital games: "No practical change"

Some PC Helldivers 2 players were hit with flashbacks to the great PlayStation Network account linking fiasco after their Steam client, in a new prompt that seemingly began rolling out on October 3, abruptly asked them to accept a PlayStation EULA in a move evidently prompted by fresh California laws requiring stores to admit that you don't actually own digital games, among other things.

However, developer Arrowhead says "there's no practical change at all," with community manager Twinbeard also adding on Discord that this whole thing has "nothing to do with [Helldivers 2], Arrowhead or Sony [as far as I know]."

The Steam prompt is cookie-cutter as can be, and all you have to do is click "Accept" one time to get back to diving. "Please read this agreement in its entirety," Steam implores. "You must agree to the terms of the EULA to play Helldivers 2."

"[As far as I know] the amended EULA is just a clarification for one or some states in the US where it's required by law to mention the distinction between a license to play a game through Steam rather than owning it," Twinbeard adds.

"We're very aware of the potential risk of this escalating due to ye olde Accountgate (TM), and we're monitoring it," he added. "If things flare up we can always make an announcement. Again though, nothing's changed in, for, or with the game [as far as I know]."

The verbiage of the EULA generally echoes the demands imposed by that California law, signed by governor Gavin Newsom on September 26 and poised to take effect next year.

The most relevant section of this "Off-Platform Software Product License Agreement" PlayStation EULA is right at the top: "1. Grant of License." California's law dictates that digital stores like the PlayStation Network must clarify that you aren't purchasing a digital game; you are only ever licensing a copy of it. This section of PlayStation's EULA begins: "The Software is licensed to you, not sold."

This kind of thing is not at all new or uncommon. Tons of other EULAs say the same thing, and have for a while. Google "Steam EULA" right now and you'll find a few different variants from publishers like Square Enix and Paradox, all of which say something to this effect, if not this exact line.

PlayStation has been using this version, version 2.1, of its EULA for several months according to archived pages, and the Section 1 line above has been around for many years. The EULA just seems to have been served to players again for renewed acceptance on the heels of California's legislation. It doesn't seem to be Helldivers 2-specific, either, based on anecdotal reports from other PlayStation PC games.

What is different, compared to an archived copy of version 2.0 dated May 2024, is the exact wording of some sections of this license. Sony added a line to Section 1 in version 2.1: "...beta Software (which may not work properly or at all) is licensed only for the beta period and we can end the beta or stop you accessing at any time."

In version 2.1, a line was also removed from Section 8, Miscellaneous, to bring this EULA in line with the wording of some previous versions. Version 2.0 additionally read: "You are bound by this Agreement’s most current version. SIE may modify this Agreement’s terms at any time. Please check this URL from time to time for changes to this Agreement. Your continued access to or use of the Software will signify your acceptance of the latest version of this Agreement."

Again, this is not out of the ordinary. Version 2.2 of the PS4 system software license agreement also includes this line: "You are bound by this Agreement's most current version. SIE Inc may modify this Agreement's terms at any time."