Helldivers 2 has a new Warbond coming next week, and it's got anti-stagger armor plus a booster that lets you sprint forever at the cost of your health

The new Helldivers 2 Truth Enforcers Warbond is dropping on Thursday, October 31, and among other things I hope you're ready to see this new emote in every other meme and GIF on the Reddit and Discord.

(Image credit: Arrowhead Games / PlayStation)

As Helldivers 2 community manager Katherine Baskin outlined in a PlayStation blog post , Truth Enforcers is absolutely, 100% not filled with lies and deceit. "If there’s one thing we love here on Super Earth, it’s the truth," after all.

The new weapons include a heavy submachine gun with "a cool slap reload," a primary shotgun "similar to the Punisher, that can alternate between stun rounds and armor-penetrating flechette rounds," and the PLAS-15 Loyalist plasma pistol capable of semi-auto and charged shots.

On Twitter , developer Arrowhead highlights the Warbond's Dead Sprint booster, which "drains your health once your stamina hits zero, but it will enable you to outrun the enemy." I, too, can only run until my health gives out, so this booster really speaks to me. There are bound to be plenty of situations where taking a little damage to keep sprinting is better than getting caught by the bots or bugs and taking mountains of damage.

The new armor sets ought to help weather the hordes, too. Both the light and medium armor sets in Truth Enforcers come with the Unflinching passive, "which reduces staggering when hit." I wouldn't expect this perk to keep you rooted to the ground in a tornado, but on the heels of heated ragdoll discourse , any sort of interruption resistance feels like a good thing.

