Helldivers 2 player proposes new stratagems to restock vehicle ammo, and they're so good even the creative director seems on board

The new vehicles and mechs in Helldivers 2 are great, but when they run out of ammo they become pretty useless, so there's a new stratagem idea from a fan that aims to rectify that.

Dubbed the "heavy resupply," this stratagem suggested by Reddit user SprocketCreations would be a standard in-mission one just like the regular resupply, so it wouldn't take up one of your other slots. These packs would function like SEAF artillery shells, meaning you'll be slowed down when you grab one. But we all know about the drop and run trick, right? Real patriots do, anyway.

You could then use these packs to resupply the ammo on the mounted gun on your FRV or the bullets and missiles in your mechs. The catch is, if you call one of these heavy resupplies in, it'll trigger a cooldown for your regular resupply too, so you'll have to "choose between their helldivers or their vehicles."

There's also a mock up for a heavy supply pack that would work like the standard resupply backpack, only this would only have one refill, so you'd have to use it wisely.

You can sort of already resupply your vehicles and mechs by just calling them in again once they cool down, but if you're on a planet that delays this, it can take a very long time, so this is a good work around.

I love the idea, and Helldivers 2 game director Johan Pilestedt also calls it a "good idea!" Who knows, maybe he'll implement it in a future update.

Recently, the Palworld community manager told someone on Twitter that they wouldn't get sucked into their rage bait that stated Helldivers 2 had failed compared to the creature catching game.

