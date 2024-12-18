As fed up Marvel Rivals fans modify game files to disable mouse acceleration, NetEase "kindly" advises against doing so as "it may lead to unexpected issues"
Is that a threat or a promise?
The Marvel Rivals mouse acceleration woes have been rife in recent days, and despite players rushing for a DIY fix, publisher NetEase is urging you to hold off.
"At this time, we kindly advise against modifying any game files in Marvel Rivals, as it may lead to unexpected issues," warns a NetEase community manager in a Discord server, as posted on Reddit. "We truly appreciate your concerns about config file changes, and we want you to know that we are actively working on optimizing this aspect for future updates."
This comes off the back of PC player concerns over the implications of adaptive mouse acceleration when it comes to their aiming and shooting, with the Overwatch-style online multiplayer game adding this as a default setting. The frustrations left thousands of players searching for a quick fix, with rooting around the game's files being the most popular one.
In a nutshell, mouse acceleration causes a computer mouse's sensitivity to increase or decrease according to the user's movements. This might not be a problem for non-gaming situations, but it makes sense that Marvel Rivals players wouldn't want to be hindered by their mouse rendering each movement imprecise thanks to unpredictable speed acceleration.
Take heed, though: the jury's still out on whether disabling mouse acceleration is a bannable offense in Marvel Rivals, so ignore NetEase's caution at your own risk.
Jasmine is a staff writer at GamesRadar+. Raised in Hong Kong and having graduated with an English Literature degree from Queen Mary, University of London in 2017, her passion for entertainment writing has taken her from reviewing underground concerts to blogging about the intersection between horror movies and browser games. Having made the career jump from TV broadcast operations to video games journalism during the pandemic, she cut her teeth as a freelance writer with TheGamer, Gamezo, and Tech Radar Gaming before accepting a full-time role here at GamesRadar. Whether Jasmine is researching the latest in gaming litigation for a news piece, writing how-to guides for The Sims 4, or extolling the necessity of a Resident Evil: CODE Veronica remake, you'll probably find her listening to metalcore at the same time.