As fed up Marvel Rivals fans modify game files to disable mouse acceleration, NetEase "kindly" advises against doing so as "it may lead to unexpected issues"

The Marvel Rivals mouse acceleration woes have been rife in recent days, and despite players rushing for a DIY fix, publisher NetEase is urging you to hold off.

"At this time, we kindly advise against modifying any game files in Marvel Rivals, as it may lead to unexpected issues," warns a NetEase community manager in a Discord server, as posted on Reddit. "We truly appreciate your concerns about config file changes, and we want you to know that we are actively working on optimizing this aspect for future updates."

This comes off the back of PC player concerns over the implications of adaptive mouse acceleration when it comes to their aiming and shooting, with the Overwatch-style online multiplayer game adding this as a default setting. The frustrations left thousands of players searching for a quick fix, with rooting around the game's files being the most popular one.

In a nutshell, mouse acceleration causes a computer mouse's sensitivity to increase or decrease according to the user's movements. This might not be a problem for non-gaming situations, but it makes sense that Marvel Rivals players wouldn't want to be hindered by their mouse rendering each movement imprecise thanks to unpredictable speed acceleration.

Take heed, though: the jury's still out on whether disabling mouse acceleration is a bannable offense in Marvel Rivals, so ignore NetEase's caution at your own risk.

Marvel Rivals director on Helldivers 2 nerfs and how a little "psychology" could help us cope: "sometimes it's good to frustrate the player"