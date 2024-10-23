You might get to playtest the new Cyberpunk or Witcher, but only if CD Projekt Red decides your "gamer profile" is good enough for Geralt

CD Projekt Red's RED Playtesting Program is making its way to the US, which means folks on this side of the pond can now sign up to playtest the new Cyberpunk or Witcher games. There's a pretty fat caveat though, as CDPR says in a FAQ that you'll only be selected "if your gamer profile aligns with what we're looking for."

The company doesn't specify exactly which attributes it's looking for in a gamer profile, but it does clearly lay out some basic requirements for testers. In a tweet, CDPR says you have to be at least 16 years old and located or ready to travel to Boston, Massachusetts for "onsite activities." Ideally, you should also be "passionate about gaming and eager to share your insights" and "not involved in game development professionally."

As long as you meet those parameters, you can sign up for the playtest by signing into your CDPR account and filling out and submitting a form. If you're accepted, you'll be contacted by a CDPR representative and receive an invite "at least a few days in advance" of the event. Once you're there, you'll play an in-development CDPR game, answer questions from CDPR reps, and with your consent, even be hooked up to "special equipment" that'll "check your pulse, eye movements or other physical factors to assess how you react to various events."

It hasn't been stated explicitly which upcoming CDPR games are being playtested, but we know the studio has a robust lineup in the works including The Witcher 4 that's kickstarting a whole new AAA Witcher trilogy, a separate Witcher game codenamed Sirius and in development at The Molasses Flood, a "modern reimagining" of the original Witcher, a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, and finally, a "standalone IP distinct from The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077" it's been working on since 2021.

Meanwhile, The Witcher is getting a new all-ages graphic novel aimed at connecting kids and parents with bedtime stories about Geralt and Ciri.