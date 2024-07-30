The Sims 4's most beloved adult mod is causing community civil war as players take aim at "unhinged" fans

The Sims 4 recently got its spiciest expansion pack yet , but the community seems to currently be more concerned over a fan-created mod than Lovestruck itself.

If there's any game community that channels chaos, it's one of my own - The Sims 4 fanbase. With the "total mess" of an update that caused everything from "overly mean Sims" to incest and the arrival of expansion pack Lovestruck fresh on their minds, fans should be invested in EA's game right now and not player-crafted Sims 4 mods - or so one may think. The actual hot topic right now among Simmers is none other than WickedWhims, the popular adult mod.

WickedWhims has been trending since shortly after Lovestruck's launch - in the worst ways. Some players have taken to social media and the mod creator's own Patreon to question why a new version of WickedWhims hasn't yet become available, prompting other fans to criticize the community's lack of patience. Comments aimed toward Turbodriver, the modder behind WickedWhims, that sparked the conflict speak for themselves.

poor turbodriver 😞 the comments on their patreon are so unhinged it’s been like 3 days do y’all not have other hobbies or something??? pic.twitter.com/nib1ublBjNJuly 28, 2024

"Super annoyed waiting for the update," reads one such comment posted just a few days after the Lovestruck launch. "Almost a week since the patch and still no update," says another. "If nothing comes by July 31st, I'd rather take a break from Patreon." Turbodriver's Patreon is filled with posts from fans sharing similar thoughts - but the other, more reasonable half of the community isn't having it.

"Poor Turbodriver," writes a Simmer alongside a screenshot highlighting the confrontational comments directed a the WickedWhims modder. "The comments on their Patreon are so unhinged it’s been like 3 days do y’all not have other hobbies or something???" Replies see fans agreeing and calling the entire situation "distasteful" - a sentiment I'm inclined to share as a player myself. "Do people think you can just fix mods in a day???"

a lot of ppl don’t deserve @WickedWhims, but thank you for all that you do Turbo 🫶🏼✨ pic.twitter.com/USngSX8w9YJuly 29, 2024

While Turbodriver hasn't addressed the controversy, the modder did post "I should have a WickedWhims update ready this week" yesterday on their Patreon - and empathetic fans are praising them for remaining calm despite the fire being fanned their way. "A lot of people don't deserve WickedWhims, but thank you for all that you do Turbo," posts one grateful player. Another proclaims they "would just delete WickedWhims from the internet tbh."

As the chapter on the saga closes, I suppose It's just another wild day to be part of the Sims 4 community - bugs, fights, sex mods, and all. The Lovestruck expansion is out now - soon with added WooHoo capabilities thanks to one very patient modder.

