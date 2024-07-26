The Sims 4 Lovestruck's dating app is already more chaotic than Tinder, as Sims match with everything from catfish to… Shrek?

The Sims 4 just got its spiciest expansion pack yet , along with the fully functional dating app Cupid's Corner - and the Tinder-esque feature is already catfishing Sims and matching them with Shrek.

The Sims community is no stranger to virtual chaos - from the "total mess" of an update that caused everything from "overly mean Sims" to incest , that much is obvious. Chaos is much funnier when it's not bug-induced, though, as the Lovestruck expansion's Cupid's Corner app proves. The feature, meant to mimic real-life dating apps like Tinder, is making its rounds on social media just one day after its release - with good reason.

As noted by one player in an amusing post , Sims are being catfished by their Cupid's Corner matches. "Bro today was not it for me y'all," they write, with screenshots of their own Sim and the Sim they matched with via the in-game app. "WHY TF MY SIM GET CATFISHED BRUH." The attached pictures show how different their Sim's date looked in his Cupid's Corner profile versus how he looked in reality - and it's hilarious.

Bro today was not it for me y'all WHY TF MY SIM GET CATFISHED BRUH pic.twitter.com/8BUbiyrEsyJuly 26, 2024

"He just used a throwback pic is all," a commenter jokes. "So there is catfishing in the new pack," another asks. Catfishing isn't the only chaotic element of Cupid's Corner, though - since the app can draw from EA's online gallery for matches, some of the Sims players end up on dates with may come as a surprise - to say the least. For example, there's a pretty high chance that a Sim will encounter Shrek while searching for love.

ummm... someone took over the whole #LovestruckSingles hashtag with bunch of SHREKS 💀💀 https://t.co/rWguAfjdFR pic.twitter.com/7OEAiY0anCJuly 24, 2024

"Someone took over the whole #LovestruckSingles hashtag with a bunch of SHREKS," posts a Sims stan, sparking another viral Cupid's Corner-related thread. "HELP THEY ONLY UPLOAD THIS OVER AND OVER AGAIN." A nightmare-inducing screenshot of the gallery exclusively containing Shrek Sims is attached. "Still less annoying than the Sims that use default replacements to catfish you," reads a comment.

I personally can't wait to see what other shenanigans Cupid's Corner sparks - it feels like I finally don't need any Sims 4 mods to create some truly silly scenarios in-game, and I'm so here for it. With the recent addition of polyamory , dating can get even more wild - imagine matching with various iterations of Shrek via the gallery and starting your very own swamp polycule.

