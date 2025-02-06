The Sims 2 Legacy Collection cheats and codes for PC

The Sims 2 cheat codes allow you to have even greater control over your Sims, their environments, and their worlds. And thanks to The Sims Legacy Collection, a re-release of The Sims 1 and 2 to celebrate the franchise's 25th birthday, we're blowing the dust off the ol' cheat sheet for a new generation.
The Sims 2 was the first game in the series to introduce the motherlode money cheat code we still use in The Sims 4, but this is just one of the many useful cheats available in The Sims 2. Whether you want to force a twin pregnancy, kidnap neighbors for your household, or even control aging, The Sims 2 Legacy Collection cheat codes allow you to further mold your virtual experience to your liking.
Our guide below lays out every cheat code we know works with The Sims 2 Legacy Collection (we've tested them), alongside some handy cheat tips to make the most of them. Just picked up the re-release? Check out our guide to The Sims 1 Legacy Collection cheats, too.
How to enable The Sims 2 Legacy Collection cheats
To enable cheats in The Sims 2 Legacy Collection, press Ctrl, Shift, and C on your keyboard – this method is the same as every other The Sims game on PC. This brings up the cheat console text box in the top-left corner of your screen. To enter a cheat, type it in as below, then press Enter. If the cheat is successful you'll see your changes in the game, but if it's typed incorrectly or isn't a working code, an "Error in cheat" message appears in the text box.
To expand the cheat console, input "expand" and press Enter; to close the console, input "exit" and press Enter.
The Sims 2 Legacy Collection Money Cheats
- Kaching - Adds 1,000 Simoleons to your funds
- Motherlode - Adds 50,000 Simoleons to your funds
- FamilyFunds [family name] [value] - For example, "familyfunds cordial 100000;" sets your household's funds to a specific value
- FamilyFunds [family name] [+/-][value] - For example, "familyfunds cordial +10000;" adds or subtracts from household's funds
The Sims 2 Legacy Collection Sim and Household Cheats
- AddNeighborToFamilyCheat [on/off] - When on, you can add neighbors to your household by clicking on them. This doesn't work on service NPCs while they're working or special NPCs like the Grim Reaper. Allows you to add more than the usual eight-Sim household limit
- AgeSimsCheat [on/off] - When enabled, you can select a Sim and "Set age" to Toddler, Child, Teen, Adult, or Elder
- Aging [on/off] - Turns Sim aging on or off
- AspirationLevel [0-5] - Sets the aspiration level of the selected Sim, five is highest and zero the lowest
- AspirationPoints [0-100000] - Gives your selected Sim the inputted number of aspiration points. We found you can comfortably go to 100,000, but this cheat can bug if overused or you go above that, resetting the points to zero and disabling you from adding any points with the cheat
- Forcetwins - Select a pregnant Sim and enter to turn pregnancy into twin birth
- DisablePuppyKittenAging [on/off] - Enables and disables puppies and kittens aging
- PlumbBobToggle [on/off] - Plumbob above Sims head disappears when on
- LockAspiration [on/off] - Locks and unlocks the aspiration score of Sims on the lot
- MaxMotives - Maximizes motives of all Sims on the lot
- MotiveDecay [on/off] - Enables and disables motive decay for all Sims on the lot
- StretchSkeleton [number] - Stretches Sim; the higher the number the longer the Sim and the smaller the shorter (1.0 is default)
- ShowHeadlines [on/off] - Hides all thought bubbles and speech balloons
- UnlockCareerRewards - Unlocks all career reward items for a Sim
The Sims 2 Legacy Collection Neighborhood and Lot Cheats
- DeleteAllCharacters - Deletes all characters in the current neighborhood; only works when in neighborhood view
- ChangeLotClassification [low/middle/high] - Changes classification of current lot
- ChangeLotZoning [residential / community / greek / dorm / secretsociety / secretvacationlot / hotel / secrethobbylot / apartmentbase / apartmentsublot / secretwitchlot] - Changes lot zoning type
- ClearLotClassValue - Clears lot class value and overrides flag
- TerrainType [Temperate / Desert / Dirt / Concrete] - Changes neighborhood terrain type; use in neighborhood view
- DumpNPCCount - Tells you the number of service NPCs in the current neighborhood per type
- ModifyNeighborhoodTerrain [on/off] - Toggles neighborhood terrain modification; when enabled, select terrain with cursor, and then use use P, /, and \ to adjust
- PrintLotClass [low/middle/high] - Prints lot class
- Boolprop displayLotImposters [true/ false] - Setting to false removes house graphics from neighborhood view
- Boolprop displayNeighborhoodRoads [true/false] - True shows roads in neighborhoods, false hides them
- IntProp maxNumOfVisitingSims [number] - Use in neighborhood view increase number of guests a lot can have
- Boolprop lotTerrainPaints [true/false] - Setting to false removes terrain paints from lot
- Boolprop displayNeighborhoodRoadsWithModel [true/false] - Setting to false removes neighborhood bridges
- Boolprop displayNeighborhoodFlora [true/false] - Setting to false removes neighborhood plants and trees
- Boolprop displayNeighborhoodProps [true/false] - Setting to false remove's neighborhood props
- boolprop lotWater [true/false] - Lot water (like ponds) is visible or invisible
- SetLotLightingFile [filename.txt/clear] - For example, "SetLotLightingFile Downtown_Lot.txt;" override some lighting parameters and uses lighting of the specified lot or you can use clear to reset it
The Sims 2 Legacy Collection Build Cheats
- DeleteAllAwnings - Remove all awnings
- DeleteAllFences - Remove all fences
- DeleteAllHalfwalls - Remove all deletable half walls
- DeleteAllObjects [doors/windows/stairs] - Deletes all of specified object
- DeleteAllWalls - Remove all deletable walls
- RoofSlopeAngle [15-75] - Slopes roof angle in degrees (45 is default)
- BoolProp snapObjectsToGrid [true/false] - When enabled, snaps objects to lot grid
- SetHighestAllowedLevel [3-255] - Allows you to build more floors, enter in neighborhood view (can crash game if you add too many)
- SetQuarterTilePlacement [on/off] - Turns quarter tile placement on or off
The Sims 2 Legacy Collection Visual and Filmmaking Cheats
- BoolProp enablePostProcessing [true/false] - This must be set to true to allow the following cheats to work
- Bloom [R G B X] - For example, "bloom 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.7;" changes screen visual color, RGB controls colors red, green, and blue, and X controls bloom amount
- FilmGrain [X] - Adds film grain to screen visuals, X is the film grain value (0 is default)
- LetterBox [0.0-0.4] - Adds black borders to top and bottom of screen (0 is default)
The Sims 2 Legacy Collection Miscellaneous Gameplay Cheats
- SetHour [0-23] - Sets time
- AutoPatch [-on/-off] - When enabled, your game checks for available patches; ensure you use the hyphen before on or off and leave a space between "patch" and the hyphen
- BugJarTimeDecay [on/off] - When disabled (off) bugs can live forever
- Expand - Makes cheat console bigger or smaller
- Exit - Exit cheat console
- Help - Shows a list of working cheats
- FaceBlendLimits [-on/-off] - Enables and disables facial blending limits
- Moveobjects [on/off] - When enabled you can move objects you usually can't, like mailboxes, trash cans and Sims; you can use this to delete, too
- Vignette [X, Y, Z] - For example, "vignette 100 100 100;" adds vignette/blur to visuals from specified center, X is upper left, Y is lower right and Y is amount of blur
- Vsync [on/off] - Setting to off improves game performance at the cost of graphics
- Slowmotion [0-8] - Higher number makes game slower (0 is default)
- TextDebugging [true/false] - Toggles text debugging
- Boolprop testingcheatsenabled [true/false] - Opens up more cheat options, but can cause a lot of issues
The Sims 2 Legacy Collection Cheat Tips
- In some cases, if you start typing in a cheat code, you can press Tab and the console will fill in the rest. You just need to add the "true/false" or "on/off" to relevant cheats.
- Use the Move_objects on cheat to delete bills, trash, and more. You can even use it to delete Sims, but unlike The Sims 1, this doesn't boost their mood and you need to leave the lot and return for the Sim to come back.
- Be aware that using The Sims 2 cheats can cause in-game issues, especially if you use a lot, so be cautious.
