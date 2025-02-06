The Sims 2 Legacy Collection cheats and codes for PC

The Sims 2 cheat codes allow you to have even greater control over your Sims, their environments, and their worlds. And thanks to The Sims Legacy Collection, a re-release of The Sims 1 and 2 to celebrate the franchise's 25th birthday, we're blowing the dust off the ol' cheat sheet for a new generation.

The Sims 2 was the first game in the series to introduce the motherlode money cheat code we still use in The Sims 4, but this is just one of the many useful cheats available in The Sims 2. Whether you want to force a twin pregnancy, kidnap neighbors for your household, or even control aging, The Sims 2 Legacy Collection cheat codes allow you to further mold your virtual experience to your liking.

Our guide below lays out every cheat code we know works with The Sims 2 Legacy Collection (we've tested them), alongside some handy cheat tips to make the most of them. Just picked up the re-release? Check out our guide to The Sims 1 Legacy Collection cheats, too.

How to enable The Sims 2 Legacy Collection cheats

To enable cheats in The Sims 2 Legacy Collection, press Ctrl, Shift, and C on your keyboard – this method is the same as every other The Sims game on PC. This brings up the cheat console text box in the top-left corner of your screen. To enter a cheat, type it in as below, then press Enter. If the cheat is successful you'll see your changes in the game, but if it's typed incorrectly or isn't a working code, an "Error in cheat" message appears in the text box.

To expand the cheat console, input "expand" and press Enter; to close the console, input "exit" and press Enter.

The Sims 2 Legacy Collection Money Cheats

Kaching - Adds 1,000 Simoleons to your funds

- Adds 1,000 Simoleons to your funds Motherlode - Adds 50,000 Simoleons to your funds

- Adds 50,000 Simoleons to your funds FamilyFunds [family name] [value] - For example, "familyfunds cordial 100000;" sets your household's funds to a specific value

- For example, "familyfunds cordial 100000;" sets your household's funds to a specific value FamilyFunds [family name] [+/-][value] - For example, "familyfunds cordial +10000;" adds or subtracts from household's funds

The Sims 2 Legacy Collection Sim and Household Cheats

AddNeighborToFamilyCheat [on/off] - When on, you can add neighbors to your household by clicking on them. This doesn't work on service NPCs while they're working or special NPCs like the Grim Reaper. Allows you to add more than the usual eight-Sim household limit

- When on, you can add neighbors to your household by clicking on them. This doesn't work on service NPCs while they're working or special NPCs like the Grim Reaper. Allows you to add more than the usual eight-Sim household limit AgeSimsCheat [on/off] - When enabled, you can select a Sim and "Set age" to Toddler, Child, Teen, Adult, or Elder

- When enabled, you can select a Sim and "Set age" to Toddler, Child, Teen, Adult, or Elder Aging [on/off] - Turns Sim aging on or off

- Turns Sim aging on or off AspirationLevel [0-5] - Sets the aspiration level of the selected Sim, five is highest and zero the lowest

- Sets the aspiration level of the selected Sim, five is highest and zero the lowest AspirationPoints [0-100000] - Gives your selected Sim the inputted number of aspiration points. We found you can comfortably go to 100,000, but this cheat can bug if overused or you go above that, resetting the points to zero and disabling you from adding any points with the cheat

- Gives your selected Sim the inputted number of aspiration points. We found you can comfortably go to 100,000, but this cheat can bug if overused or you go above that, resetting the points to zero and disabling you from adding any points with the cheat Forcetwins - Select a pregnant Sim and enter to turn pregnancy into twin birth

- Select a pregnant Sim and enter to turn pregnancy into twin birth DisablePuppyKittenAging [on/off] - Enables and disables puppies and kittens aging

- Enables and disables puppies and kittens aging PlumbBobToggle [on/off] - Plumbob above Sims head disappears when on

- Plumbob above Sims head disappears when on LockAspiration [on/off] - Locks and unlocks the aspiration score of Sims on the lot

- Locks and unlocks the aspiration score of Sims on the lot MaxMotives - Maximizes motives of all Sims on the lot

- Maximizes motives of all Sims on the lot MotiveDecay [on/off] - Enables and disables motive decay for all Sims on the lot

- Enables and disables motive decay for all Sims on the lot StretchSkeleton [number] - Stretches Sim; the higher the number the longer the Sim and the smaller the shorter (1.0 is default)

- Stretches Sim; the higher the number the longer the Sim and the smaller the shorter (1.0 is default) ShowHeadlines [on/off] - Hides all thought bubbles and speech balloons

- Hides all thought bubbles and speech balloons UnlockCareerRewards - Unlocks all career reward items for a Sim

The Sims 2 Legacy Collection Neighborhood and Lot Cheats

DeleteAllCharacters - Deletes all characters in the current neighborhood; only works when in neighborhood view

- Deletes all characters in the current neighborhood; only works when in neighborhood view ChangeLotClassification [low/middle/high] - Changes classification of current lot

- Changes classification of current lot ChangeLotZoning [residential / community / greek / dorm / secretsociety / secretvacationlot / hotel / secrethobbylot / apartmentbase / apartmentsublot / secretwitchlot] - Changes lot zoning type

- Changes lot zoning type ClearLotClassValue - Clears lot class value and overrides flag

- Clears lot class value and overrides flag TerrainType [Temperate / Desert / Dirt / Concrete] - Changes neighborhood terrain type; use in neighborhood view

- Changes neighborhood terrain type; use in neighborhood view DumpNPCCount - Tells you the number of service NPCs in the current neighborhood per type

- Tells you the number of service NPCs in the current neighborhood per type ModifyNeighborhoodTerrain [on/off] - Toggles neighborhood terrain modification; when enabled, select terrain with cursor, and then use use P, /, and \ to adjust

- Toggles neighborhood terrain modification; when enabled, select terrain with cursor, and then use use P, /, and \ to adjust PrintLotClass [low/middle/high] - Prints lot class

- Prints lot class Boolprop displayLotImposters [true/ false] - Setting to false removes house graphics from neighborhood view

- Setting to false removes house graphics from neighborhood view Boolprop displayNeighborhoodRoads [true/false] - True shows roads in neighborhoods, false hides them

- True shows roads in neighborhoods, false hides them IntProp maxNumOfVisitingSims [number] - Use in neighborhood view increase number of guests a lot can have

- Use in neighborhood view increase number of guests a lot can have Boolprop lotTerrainPaints [true/false] - Setting to false removes terrain paints from lot

- Setting to false removes terrain paints from lot Boolprop displayNeighborhoodRoadsWithModel [true/false] - Setting to false removes neighborhood bridges

- Setting to false removes neighborhood bridges Boolprop displayNeighborhoodFlora [true/false ] - Setting to false removes neighborhood plants and trees

] - Setting to false removes neighborhood plants and trees Boolprop displayNeighborhoodProps [true/false] - Setting to false remove's neighborhood props

- Setting to false remove's neighborhood props boolprop lotWater [true/false] - Lot water (like ponds) is visible or invisible

- Lot water (like ponds) is visible or invisible SetLotLightingFile [filename.txt/clear] - For example, "SetLotLightingFile Downtown_Lot.txt;" override some lighting parameters and uses lighting of the specified lot or you can use clear to reset it

The Sims 2 Legacy Collection Build Cheats

DeleteAllAwnings - Remove all awnings

- Remove all awnings DeleteAllFences - Remove all fences

- Remove all fences DeleteAllHalfwalls - Remove all deletable half walls

- Remove all deletable half walls DeleteAllObjects [doors/windows/stairs] - Deletes all of specified object

[doors/windows/stairs] - Deletes all of specified object DeleteAllWalls - Remove all deletable walls

- Remove all deletable walls RoofSlopeAngle [15-75] - Slopes roof angle in degrees (45 is default)

- Slopes roof angle in degrees (45 is default) BoolProp snapObjectsToGrid [true/false] - When enabled, snaps objects to lot grid

- When enabled, snaps objects to lot grid SetHighestAllowedLevel [3-255] - Allows you to build more floors, enter in neighborhood view (can crash game if you add too many)

- Allows you to build more floors, enter in neighborhood view (can crash game if you add too many) SetQuarterTilePlacement [on/off] - Turns quarter tile placement on or off

The Sims 2 Legacy Collection Visual and Filmmaking Cheats

BoolProp enablePostProcessing [true/false] - This must be set to true to allow the following cheats to work

- This must be set to true to allow the following cheats to work Bloom [R G B X] - For example, "bloom 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.7;" changes screen visual color, RGB controls colors red, green, and blue, and X controls bloom amount

- For example, "bloom 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.7;" changes screen visual color, RGB controls colors red, green, and blue, and X controls bloom amount FilmGrain [X] - Adds film grain to screen visuals, X is the film grain value (0 is default)

- Adds film grain to screen visuals, X is the film grain value (0 is default) LetterBox [0.0-0.4] - Adds black borders to top and bottom of screen (0 is default)

The Sims 2 Legacy Collection Miscellaneous Gameplay Cheats

SetHour [0-23] - Sets time

- Sets time AutoPatch [-on/-off] - When enabled, your game checks for available patches; ensure you use the hyphen before on or off and leave a space between "patch" and the hyphen

- When enabled, your game checks for available patches; ensure you use the hyphen before on or off and leave a space between "patch" and the hyphen BugJarTimeDecay [on/off] - When disabled (off) bugs can live forever

- When disabled (off) bugs can live forever Expand - Makes cheat console bigger or smaller

- Makes cheat console bigger or smaller Exit - Exit cheat console

- Exit cheat console Help - Shows a list of working cheats

- Shows a list of working cheats FaceBlendLimits [-on/-off] - Enables and disables facial blending limits

- Enables and disables facial blending limits Moveobjects [on/off] - When enabled you can move objects you usually can't, like mailboxes, trash cans and Sims; you can use this to delete, too

- When enabled you can move objects you usually can't, like mailboxes, trash cans and Sims; you can use this to delete, too Vignette [X, Y, Z] - For example, "vignette 100 100 100;" adds vignette/blur to visuals from specified center, X is upper left, Y is lower right and Y is amount of blur

- For example, "vignette 100 100 100;" adds vignette/blur to visuals from specified center, X is upper left, Y is lower right and Y is amount of blur Vsync [on/off] - Setting to off improves game performance at the cost of graphics

- Setting to off improves game performance at the cost of graphics Slowmotion [0-8] - Higher number makes game slower (0 is default)

- Higher number makes game slower (0 is default) TextDebugging [true/false] - Toggles text debugging

- Toggles text debugging Boolprop testingcheatsenabled [true/false] - Opens up more cheat options, but can cause a lot of issues

The Sims 2 Legacy Collection Cheat Tips

In some cases, if you start typing in a cheat code, you can press Tab and the console will fill in the rest. You just need to add the "true/false" or "on/off" to relevant cheats.

Use the Move_objects on cheat to delete bills, trash, and more. You can even use it to delete Sims, but unlike The Sims 1, this doesn't boost their mood and you need to leave the lot and return for the Sim to come back.

cheat to delete bills, trash, and more. You can even use it to delete Sims, but unlike The Sims 1, this doesn't boost their mood and you need to leave the lot and return for the Sim to come back. Be aware that using The Sims 2 cheats can cause in-game issues, especially if you use a lot, so be cautious.

