As Mario Kart World and The Outer Worlds 2 grapple with $80 price tags, the much-expanded PowerWash Simulator 2 sticks with the original's price: "Clean out the dirt, not your wallet"

In a world of rising game costs, PowerWash Simulator 2's developers are going in a surprisingly rare direction. The expanded sequel isn't using an all-new campaign, much-requested co-op, and adorable kittens as justification for a higher price point. The second PowerWash Sim will instead cost exactly the same as the original first-person soaper.

Developer and now-publisher FuturLab announced as much in a tongue-in-cheek video responding to concerns around whether the sequel would also grapple with an $80 tag, as Mario Kart World and The Outer Worlds 2 did before it (though the latter walked that back), which was always a little bit of a doomy-and-gloomy reaction to an indie sim.

PowerWash Simulator 2 | Price Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"We've had some questions about our sequel and how much it might cost in this 'changing financial climate'," the deadpan narrator begins, echoing the phrasing of Nintendo and Xbox's recent price hike announcements.

"Considering it has a brand-new campaign, higher fidelity graphics, split-screen co-op, a new home base to decorate, new equipment, new soap, new cosmetics, cute kittens, we have arrived at what we believe is a fair decision," the narrator continues, before an ominous cackle and a hellish red hue leads to the announcement that PowerWash Simulator 2 will cost... $25/€25/£20 - no different from the first game.

"It's the same price. It's simpler that way," the video ends off, while the description pats itself on the back further: "Clean out the dirt, not your wallet."

We're not saying PowerWash Simulator 2 is already GOTY, but we just spent 2 hours using Witcher Senses to find dirt and it was the most satisfying experience of our lives.