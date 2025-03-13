After 3 years and 44,327 overwhelmingly positive Steam reviews, viral hit PowerWash Simulator is finally getting a sequel complete with split-screen co-op

By published

The viral first-person soaper evolves its own winning formula

Screenshot from PowerWash Simulator 2, showing two jet washers spraying one dirty wooden house.
(Image credit: FuturLabs)

PowerWash Simulator, the viral success about compulsively cleaning dirty surfaces with a pressure washer, is getting a very welcome sequel later this year.

Developer FuturLab today announced PowerWash Simulator 2, which boasts of soapier tools, new jobs and locations, a customizable homebase, split-screen co-op, and a whole new campaign that hopefully follows on from the first game's surprisingly bonkers, alien-involving, Atlantis-finding tale. (No, I didn't wake up from a fever dream - PowerWash Sim actually has lore.)

Unlike the first go around, Square Enix isn't on publishing duties anymore. PowerWash Simulator managed to reached 17 million players, so the studio is now self-publishing the follow-up.

That's not really a surprise when you consider the fact that PowerWash Simulator sponged up over 44,000 Steam reviews, 97% of which give it the thumbs up. One of the best first-person squirter games ever? I wouldn't argue against it. And that's without mentioning the countless crossovers it managed to pull with juggernauts like Tomb Raider, Shrek, Wallace & Gromit, and even Warhammer.

As mentioned before, Powerwash Simulator 2 has an entire homebase for your business that you can decorate with trinkets you've collected or furniture that I assume you can buy with your job earnings. After many, many online requests, the sequel's also happily adding split-screen co-op in addition to online multiplayer options. And, borrowing a page from GTA 5's book, you can even invite your co-op pals to kick back in your, hopefully-pristinely clean, crib.

There's no release date for this one quite yet but PowerWash Simulator 2 will be jetting onto PC, Xbox Series X|S and PS5 sometime in 2025.

While we wait for a date, check out the other new games of 2025 and beyond.

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

